Construct your own equestrian dreams at this property complete with barn, yard space, holiday home and pool…

A heavenly barn conversion perfect for families, set within private grounds of 8.5 acres is on the market, and it could be perfect for the innovative and creative rider with a vision of their dream yard.

Thwaite End Barn is located on the outskirts of Bolton-Le-Sands village in Lancashire. The property is nestled near to Carnforth market town, conveniently located along the A6 for connectivity to the M6 and Lancaster. A full range of everyday amenities can be found in Carnforth including shops, cafes, pubs, doctors, dentist and a selection of supermarkets.

Local equestrian centres include: Barton EC (26 miles), Newton Rigg College (46 miles) and Thornton EC (33 miles).

The spacious indoor and outdoor areans at Myerscough College are just over half an hour away by lorry (25 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Vale of Lune or Holcombe, and if you fancy hitting the show ring, sign up to BSPS Area 1B.

Oxenholme branch of the Pony Club and Lakes Riding Club would be your local organisations to get involved with during the summer, and make sure you attend Westmorland County Show on the second Thursday in September.

The experts at North West Equine are just 45 minutes from the front door should you need them.

And if you want to have a blast on the cross-country field, the facilities at Craven cross-country ride are only 38 miles away.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, you can get your hands on this northern nest for £1.25m.

Private wrought iron gates open up onto a tarmac drive that sweeps through the grounds.

There is 8.5 acres of land which includes a neat lawned garden and an array of colour plants, shrubs and trees including an apple tree. To the front, the gardens extend into 4 acres of ring fenced open fields. To the rear, there is a further 4 acres of land that would be ideal for grazing.

There is lots of potential for the development of equestrian use which includes space for stabling and development of an arena as well as ample outdoor storage space and a large yard. There is also a hanger which would be a great place to store a lorry.

The stone built stable block has been converted for sole use as a holiday let. The one bedroom annexe has an open plan kitchen and living area, double bedroom and ensuite shower room.

The main house is a charming barn conversion with three floors of living space and four bedrooms in total.

At ground level you will find the open plan kitchen diner with a classic kitchen comprising a range of painted units with granite worktops and a red brick central island.

The indoor swimming pool is housed within an extension to the original house. Open internal windows look into the adjoining gym.

