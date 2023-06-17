



Home-produced Connemara mare Ballinaguilkey Minstreal jumped to the first Royal International (RIHS) ticket of her career, after winning the 143cm mountain and moorland (M&M) working hunter pony qualifier at NPS Area 24.

Ballinaguilkey Minstreal, who is known as Minstrel in the stable, is also providing her owner and rider, Esther Edwards, with her very first RIHS ride. It was third time lucky for the pair, who had stood second in two RIHS qualifiers prior to their victory.

“I cried and cried,” explains Esther, who juggles showing around her management role in the family’s restaurant business. “My husband came to the show with me as a one off, and so to win in front of him was extra nice.”

Esther purchased Minstrel as a five-year-old during lockdown in June 2020. She was bought unseen from her breeders, the Walshe family, who are based in Ireland.

“I’d been looking for a pony for a while and on speaking to her breeders I decided Minstrel was the one; within a week of ringing up she was at home with me,” continues Esther, who had been on the hunt for a replacement for her older pony who had retired from workers after an arthritis diagnosis. “It can be a bit deflating when you have to start all over again with a completely new pony, but I have always believed in Minstrel.”

During 2021 and the early part of 2022, Esther and Minstrel started showing, combining flat and working hunter classes. They contended the novice circuit before dipping their toe into RIHS qualifiers with some success.

However, Esther’s ambitions were brought to an abrupt halt last May when Minstrel had an accident in the trailer, putting her out for the majority of the season.

“She slipped in the trailer and got stuck under the breast bar,” says Esther. “Thankfully, she made a full recovery and after some time off, vet treatments and numerous X-rays, she was able to start jumping again a few months later; now, she’s going better than ever. I did have to sell my trailer and get a 3.5 tonne lorry, more for my peace of mind.

“We are complete amateurs and although I’ve ridden and shown ponies since I was young — I’m now 36 — I’ve never made it above county level,” continues Esther. “I have dreamt of this since I was a teenager. It’s so rewarding to have done all the work myself, though without my riding instructor, Sharon Owen, teaching me for the past couple of years I don’t think I would be here. It really is a dream come true.”

At present, Esther and Minstrel are gearing up for their impending Hickstead debut, as Esther explains: “It’s a long way around that ring so I’m working on both our fitness levels at the moment, probably mine more than hers! I’ve been to watch at the RIHS many times but I’m so excited to finally be able to ride my own pony there.”

