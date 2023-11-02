



Clarkes Farm is close to the village of Twinstead, near the Stour Valley, on the Essex/Suffolk border. The village is approximately four miles away from the market town of Sudbury, while the town of Halstead is six miles away. A straightforward drive leads to Kelvedon, Marks Tey, or Colchester, each offering direct links to London’s Liverpool Street.

Local equestrian centres include Beechwood Equestrian Centre (31 miles), Runningwell Equestrian Centre (32 miles), Barleylands Equestrian Centre (37 miles), and Deanswood Equestrian Centre is just a 20-minute drive.

If you like to hunt, head out with either the East Essex, Essex & Suffolk or Suffolk.

Linkswood Equine Vets are just one mile away (around three minutes) should you need their help.

Clarkes Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £1.4m. Let’s take a look around…

This property has two separate stable blocks. Located to the rear of the house, at the end of the garden, are four stables with a tack room and storage area which are accessed by a separate private driveway, large enough to accommodate horsebox access. The yard is has lighting, power and water, and all the stables are laid with rubber matting. This yard overlooks the post and railed, silica sand and combi-ride arena measuring 40x20m, complete with dressage mirrors.

The second stable block is located directly opposite the house and surrounded by seven acres of paddocks. The yard comprises three rubber matted stables and a hay storage barn and tack room.

The front of the property is laid to lawn and enclosed by picket fencing with mature planting and trees. Access to the rear is via handcrafted oak double gates which lead through to a landscaped and private south-west facing garden, complete with various seating and entertainment areas, summer house equipped with power, ethernet and wifi.

There is also a heated swimming pool with a thatched pool house.

This early 16th Century farmhouse has four bedrooms, which has been refurbished throughout, while retaining original features, including exposed beams and an inglenook fireplace. Set back from a quiet country lane, the approach to the property is via a drive in/drive out driveway, with parking, including a double cart lodge.

Oak flooring has been laid throughout the property. There is a double aspect reception room, which leads onto a snug. There is also a sitting room with French doors opening onto the rear terrace.

Leading from the sitting room is a family dining room and an office with custom made oak cabinetry and bookshelves.

There is a country kitchen with central island and breakfast bar. The kitchen has custom built, shaker style cabinets, a travertine floor, granite worksurfaces, dual fuel range cooker, built-in appliances and plenty of storage. French doors lead out to a seating area on the terrace. Adjacent to the kitchen is a utility room and guest cloakroom, with access from the cart lodge and to the garden.

A solid oak staircase leads to the first floor. All four double bedrooms have fitted wardrobes and windows. The principal suite has an en-suite bathroom and dressing area. The remaining rooms are serviced by a large family bathroom, complete with separate walk-in shower.

