A spectacular equestrian home with gallops, 35 stables, 50 acres and pool

Make the move to this outstanding equestrian property in a first class Wiltshire setting with house, annexe and 50 acres of glorious land.

Clarendon Farm is situated on the edge of the village of Teffont, occupying a position in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, within the Nadder Valley.

The property is placed between the larger villages of Chilmark and Dinton.

The A303 lies a short distance to the north, providing access to the West Country and London via the M3. There is a main line railway station in Tisbury just four miles away.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include Widbrook EC (30 miles), West Wilts (34 miles) and Hill Top Equestrian (15 miles).

The dreamy cross-country facilities on offer at Lucknam Park are just over an hour (40 miles) away in the lorry.

Sign up to BSPS Area 11 if you like to show, or head out with the South & West Wilts Hunt once the season comes around. Check out the South Wilts Riding Club to get involved in the local competition scene.

There are veterinary experts on hand at Wessex Equine Vets (37 miles) should you need them.

Priced at £1.7m, Clarendon Farm is offered for sale by Woolley & Wallis.

Have a wander around the 50 acre site and see all its bells and whistles…

Clarendon Farm has a comprehensive range of equestrian facilities, as well as 50 acres of land. In addition to a 25x50m outdoor arena, there is a lunge pen, two stallion paddocks and a horse walker.

The land is free-draining, gently sloping chalkland that has been laid to productive pasture. It is currently divided into a number of post and rail fenced paddocks and produces plenty of good quality grazing and the ability to take annual cuts of meadow hay. Running between the main barn and the arena and continuing up the steady incline are the former gallops.

In total there are 35 loose boxes — 25 of these are located within the main barn and an additional 10 loose boxes can be found alongside the lorry park, opposite the main complex.

The boxes are all generous in size and equipped with automatic water drinkers. There is also a large indoor yard, a rug room with boiler, a vet room, two tack rooms and a wash box.

The house was constructed in 1999. It boasts three bedrooms in total. Other features of the property include a swimming pool and the separate self-contained annexe.

The main home comprises an entrance hall, separate dining room, office, kitchen/breakfast room and a main living room with French doors leading to the garden.

