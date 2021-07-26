Tales from Hickstead: Chloe Chubb wins her first Royal International M&M title with son of her stallion





CHLOE CHUBB scored her first Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) M&M win when topping the BSPS Heritage M&M open ridden with Welsh sec C stallion Thistledown Rockin Robin.

It was an emotional win for Chloe as, 10 years previously, she competed ‘Custard’s’ sire Popsters Loaded Weapon, know at home as Jacob, at the show.

“Jacob is now 23 and I remember riding him round this ring, so it’s lovely to have one of his progeny here winning 10 years later,” said Chloe.

Eight-year-old palomino Custard is owned by Tom Wood and is produced by Oliver and Jo Burchell, who also produced Jacob for Chloe.

“I’d admired Custard when Tom’s sister Michaela first bought him out, as he is so like Jacob,” said Chloe. “When Michaela decided to concentrate on show jumping, she rung me and asked if I’d like to ride him and I jumped at the chance.

“Custard hasn’t done much this year – I took him on in 2019, but he had most of 2020 out due to Covid-19, so we’ve only really got going this year,” added Chloe. “He will do a couple of Horse of the Year Show qualifiers now.”

After a successful showing career with the Burchells, Jacob returned to Thistledown and Popster Stud to stand at stud before heading back to enjoy his retirement with Chloe. He also had another son in the RIHS class, Popsters Picasso, who Chloe showed as a four and five-year-old.

“Jacob did a bit of veteran showing with me, but he’s just a spoilt pet now,” said Chloe. “I put Custard’s sash on him when we got home from RIHS and told him it was one of his sons’ who had won it. Custard is so similar to him – he has the same personality and gives me the same look. They’re both lovely ponies.”

