



An Olympic summer brings out the sports fan in all of us, and it’s by no means rare to glimpse celebrities at the Olympics. It’s true – famous folk are just like you and I when it comes to being unable to resist the pull of top-flight sport!

The 2024 Olympic Games saw the great and the good descend on Paris to soak up the atmosphere, from Ariana Grande at Accor Arena for the women’s artistic gymnastics qualifiers to Tom Brady, who watched on open mouthed while Simone Biles performed in the gymnastics final.

But it wasn’t just the French capital that held attention. Plenty of public figures had their heads turned by the equestrian action at Versailles too.

Celebrities at the Olympics: famous horse sport fans

Although he didn’t appear to make it in person to the positively royal equestrian sporting venue, golf star Rory McIlroy confirmed in writing that dressage was his top sport to watch at the games. Here is he holding a whiteboard that proves it!

Rors’ track record as as dressage fan doesn’t stop there, though. Speaking to The Telegraph in 2021 during the Tokyo Games, he said: “The one thing that’s on tonight that I would love to go and see is dressage… it’s really cool.”

One of the celebrities at the Olympics we might have expected an appearance from is certified horse-girl Kendall Jenner and, as documented on her Instagram profile, she enjoyed watching some showjumping and also joined her US compatriots to opt for gymnastics too.

Vive la France! President Macron soaks up the atmosphere

H&H’s very own Martha Terry snapped French president Emmanuel Macron in the mixed zone after he’d congratulated the French team for the showjumping bronze.

He’s just Ken (again)

“To be honest, when I found out the patriarchy wasn’t about horses, I lost interest,”. This was the line uttered by Ryan Gosling’s character, Ken, in 2023’s blockbuster hit Barbie.

Was Ryan reprising his role when he came to watch the grand prix freestyle final with wife Eva Mendes and two daughters? Perhaps this Ken really does just love horses!

Trot it like it’s hot: Snoop Doggy Dogg steals the show

If you’re yet to see Snoop Dogg in full dressage kit, where have you been? The LA rapper fell in love with horse sport back in 2021, when he and comedian Kevin Hart delivered commentary on recap clips from the Tokyo Games. Snoop’s affinity with dressage has been aflame ever since, so he just had to be there for the grand prix special.

Snoop stepped on the scene with friend and fellow horse sport fan Martha Stewart in tow, both kitted out head to toe in competition gear (name a more iconic duo… I’ll wait). Martha is no stranger to horses, with Friesians and Fell ponies among her home herd. She also confirmed to Today that she came for moral support, as Snoop’s “a little fearful of horses”. Respect for facing your fears, Snoop!

