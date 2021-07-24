



Can horses eat strawberries? The answer is yes, and they can actually be useful for hydrating your horse and boosting their immune system.

However, although strawberries are perfectly safe for most horses, that may not be the case for all of them. If you want to feed your horse a strawberry, introduce the food slowly into their diet and closely monitor how they react. If you suspect any medical concerns following your horse eating strawberries, contact your vet.

Can horses eat strawberries and how can they benefit them?

Strawberries are rich in vitamins, fibre, antioxidants, minerals, and water. The fruit contains a high level of vitamin C, E, and K. It also has magnesium, phosphorus, calcium, and potassium.

Horses can eat strawberries, but make sure you cut them up first to help prevent choking.

How many strawberries should a horse eat?

You should feed no more than six to 10 strawberries per week, and ideally, no more than one to two per day. It is important you wash the strawberries prior to feeding them to your horse as they might have residual chemicals or pesticides on them. You also shouldn’t feed your horse mouldy strawberries as this could make them ill.

Remember that strawberries contain a lot of sugar and colic may bea risk if horses are over-fed them.

