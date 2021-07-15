



Can horses eat bananas? The answer is yes, and they are actually an excellent source of potassium.

However, although bananas are perfectly safe for most horses, that may not be the case for all of them. If you want to feed a horse a banana, introduce the food slowly into their diet and closely monitor how they react. If you suspect any medical concerns following your horse eating bananas, contact your vet.

How many bananas can a horse eat?

Although bananas are packed full of potassium, vitamin D, vitamin C, and magnesium, feeding too many of them can become dangerous.

A good option for feeding your horse bananas is using them as a reward or a treat to help curb the number you feed. As a rule, you should only give a maximum, of a few bananas a week.

Can horses eat bananas peels?

Horses can eat banana peels, but not all of them will be interested in eating them, owing to their bitter taste.

The peels are just as healthy for your horse as the banana itself, also containing potassium and vitamin B.

Can too many bananas make your horse poorly?

It is recommended that you give your horse a maximum of three to four bananas per week as too many can make your horse unwell.

If your horse finds and eats multiple bananas in one sitting, they will most likely experience digestive issues and possibly sugar spikes.

A sugar spike can cause your horse’s insulin to become dangerously high, especially in horses with pre-existing insulin issues. It can also cause hyperactivity because of the excess sugar, making your horse more excited and active than normal, which could lead to them causing harm to themselves or the people around them.

