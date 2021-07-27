A magnificent equestrian complex which boasts 51 acres, 48 stables, outdoor school and gallop tracks…





Make the most of this rare opportunity to purchase a jaw-dropping stable yard and training set-up, complete with all the facilities you need to run a successful business in any discipline, though the current owners run the site as a racing stables.

Butterton Racing Stables can be found in Newcastle Under Lyme, Staffordshire. Handy locations nearby include Stoke on Trent (2.5 miles), Wolverhampton (30 miles) and Manchester (50 miles).

Birmingham, home of the NEC which is the venue of the Horse of the Year Show, is 53 miles away.

Equestrian centres just a short drive away include: Ingestre Stables (20 miles), Lodge Farm EC (11.5 miles) and Field House (24 miles).

Stafford Showground is just 15 miles from the front door.

Head out with the Meynell and South Staffordshire or North Staffordshire hunts.

Your local showing society will be N.C.P.A. Staffordshire or BSPS Area 6.

Enjoy racing at Wolverhampton Racecourse (32 miles).

Brush up on your cross-country schooling at Eland Lodge (28 miles).

If you need an equine vet contact the experts at Agnew Equine (16 miles).

This yard of dreams is being offered for sale by Jackson Property and the price tag is £2.8m.

Will you be moving to Staffordshire?

The property boasts an equestrian facility featuring two luxury houses, a building incorporating extensive offices, staff accommodation, an owners lounge, two kitchens, games room, gym, sauna, steam room, showers and WC’s. In all the property sits in 51 acres and there are 19 post-and-rail turnout paddocks, most with field shelters.

There are three American barns with 48 stables in total and multiple tack rooms, feed rooms and stores.

As well as a 20x40m outdoor arena there is a sand lunge pen.

There is a five furlong Polytrack gallop and five furlong grass gallop. The current owners make use of these and run the place as a successful racing yard.

Other facilities include two horse walkers, six hot wash bays and machinery stores.

The two connected contemporary houses have been built with a modern, high specification and provide luxury accommodation.

The owner’s house has three bedrooms. One of the feature rooms is the sitting room from where there is access to the garden.

