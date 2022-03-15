



If you are on the hunt for a new countryside residence with a modern edge, then this high quality two-bedroom barn conversion in Warwickshire could be the spot for you.

Buttercup Barn sits just outside the villages of Stockton and Napton-on-the-Hill, and is four miles from the town of Southam.

Napton-on-the-Hill, mentioned in the Domesday Book has a number of amenities, including several pubs, a social club, sports facilities, fishing pools, campsites and village store including a post office as well as a general store and coffee shop.

Local equestrian facilities include Withybrook Stables (18 miles) and Waverley Equestrian Centre (10 miles).

Like to hunt? Head out with the Warwickshire.

If showing is your discipline sign up to BSPS Area 6.

If you want to head out onto the cross country field check out Swalcliffe Park Equestrian (25 miles).

Need a vet? Get in touch with Corner House Equine Clinic (35 miles) or 608 Equine Vets (21 miles).

The NEC, home of the Horse of the Year Show, can be found just over 30 minutes from the front door.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, Buttercup Barn comes with a price tag of £700,000.

Welcome to Buttercup Barn, a beautiful barn conversion with planning for use as a holiday let, together with superb equestrian facilities and granted planning permission for the erection of a commercial building.

There is 7.21 acres of land in total, including paddocks for grazing as well as a dry paddock at the top of the arena for winter turnout. The grassland is fully fenced with wooden post and electric wire and is subdivided into four separate paddocks connected to the mains water supply.

One of the main facilities is a 20x40m floodlit Belvoir surfaced outdoor school fenced with eco-fence.

There are five large wooden stables and concrete yard with plenty of space for lorries. There is also a 8x12ft storage container providing additional storage space.

The home has been operated by the current owners as a holiday let business since August 2021. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an open plan living space with large bi-fold doors which open out onto the terrace and look out over the paddocks and beyond.

There is a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar and the property benefits from underfloor heating throughout.

Outside there is a large terrace, complete with hot tub (available by separate negotiation), BBQ area and parking for several cars.

