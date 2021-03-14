Check out this six-bedroom home with six stables, up to eight acres, plus a large 17th Century barn…

Burrow Hill Farm, in Corley, Warwickshire, is an imposing country residence with character that provides a mix of traditional and contemporary. It is located just over four miles from junction three of the M6, just over five miles from Coventry and just under 12 miles from Birmingham.

Local equestrian centres include Weston Lawns, which is just over five miles from your door (15 minutes) and Solihull Riding Club is 25 minutes away (14 miles).

608 Equine & Farm Vets (16 miles) will be on hand for any veterinary needs.

Aston-Le-Walls is 50 minutes away if you fancy some cross-country schooling and if you like your hunting, head out with the Warwickshire.

This property has views overlooking rolling countryside and is on the market with Knight Frank for £1.495m. Let’s take a look around…

The well-maintained stable block includes six stables and a tack room, plus there are two garages.

The paddocks cover about four acres, with an additional four acres available by separate negotiation.

There is also a double height 17th Century oak-beamed barn with brick outbuildings, all in good condition, with granted planning permission for conversion into a residence.

The house is approached via its private drive directly from Burrow Hill Lane. Electrically operated gates lead to an ample gravel parking area suitable for many vehicles.

Inside there is a breakfast/kitchen is fitted to a high specification, with pale granite work surfaces, double Irish sink and cream AGA.

There is a large family room, with dining and sitting areas and two sets of French doors overlook the pond and decked viewing platform providing views of the Koi lake and countryside beyond.

The garden room/studio could be used as a separate home office, complete with a kitchen and cloak room.

There is a winter lounge, which offers a dining area at one end too.

In total there are six bedrooms and three bathrooms. One of the bedrooms has been converted into a large walk-in wardrobe.

