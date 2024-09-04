



The 2024 Defender Burghley Horse Trials is finally here! The first trot-up is complete, the star quality field is ready, we’ve covered the sporting news from the initial veterinary inspection – and now we’re mentally shopping for our favourite outfits.

Sharp suits and cream jackets were peppered throughout the 2024 field, which also featured on-trend co-ords and summery suits. Fresh greens, rich purples and electric blue hues brought a splash of colour to the runway, sorry, trot-up.

Want to take a look at some of the styles that caught the eye at the Burghley trot-up on Wednesday (4 September)? Take a peek at a snapshot of this year’s field below…

Burghley first-timer Bella Innes Ker (pictured, top), who rides the 12-year-old Highway this week for owners Benjamin Chan, Roxburghe Eventing and Milly Soames, won the Fairfax & Favour and Hiho Silver-sponsored award for the best-dressed female at the first trot-up. Bella, who turns 30 on cross-country day, opted for a stylish khaki co-ord.

Tom McEwen won the prize for the best-dressed male rider. Tom, fresh from securing his second Olympic team gold in Paris, rides Vicky Bates and David Myers’ 14-year-old mare CHF Cooliser this week. He was dressed by Schöffel and Le Chameau, and wore a Schöffel Berwick waistcoat and tweed classic cap, both in Harwick tweed.

Harry Meade, who has three rides at this year’s Burghley, chose an electric blue suit.

Gaspard Maksud makes his Burghley debut with two rides – his own Kan-Do 2, and Martin Thurlow and Jane Young’s Zaragoza. Gaspard, who has a collection of eye-catching berets, went for a plum theme this year, with matching tailored jacket, bow tie and shoes.

US competitor Mia Farley, who rides David O’Connor’s Phelps, wore a cream tuxedo wrap dress and matching hat, with a feather at the Burghley trot-up.

Rose Nesbitt looked bang on trend with a fresh green suit. Rose rides her own and John Nesbitt’s EG Michealangelo at her first Burghley.

New Zealand’s Caroline Powell nailed the current leopard print trend with her belted coat, paired with a burgundy baker boy cap, as she trotted up her reigning Badminton champion Greenacres Special Cavalier. Caroline owns the 11-year-old mare with Chris and Michelle Mann.

Ros Canter served a classic look, with a beautiful tailored tweed jacket paired with a crisp white ruffled shirt, navy jeans and long brown boots. She rides her Paris Olympic team gold medallist and 2023 Badminton winner Lordships Graffalo, owned by Archie and Michele Saul, and Pau five-star victor Izilot DHI, whom she owns with Alex Moody.

Will Rawlin looked smart in a three-piece Holland Cooper tweed suit as he presented his own and his parents Andrew and Miranda Rawlin’s Ballycoog Breaker Boy.

Sharp, dark suits were popular among the competitors, including Swiss contender Felix Vogg. Felix brings forwards the 13-year-old Cartania, whom he owns with Phoenix Eventing S.à.r.l., and with whom he has twice finished in the top 15 at Badminton.

Francis Whittington went for a paisley twist on the dark suit to trot up Ro Audley, Amy, Andy and Belinda Drummond’s Purple Rain.

