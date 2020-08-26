Two medallists, an Olympic contender and a bunch of five-star horses: 15 photos from a star-studded Burgham

The first international fixture of the re-started eventing season took place at Burgham last week — and the big boys and girls came out to play (read ). The AW Jenkinson CCI4*-S sections were full of top horses, including the winners, former Burghley victor Ballaghmor Class under
Oliver Townend (section L) and world champions Ros Canter and Allstar B (section M).
Here, we bring you our favourite photos from these action-packed Burgham 2020 four-star sections…
Willliam Fox-Pitt pilots five-star horse Little Fire, owned by his rider and Jennifer Dowling, to 13th place in section M. The pair added just time-faults to their strong dressage score of 23.4
Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro on the way to 11th in section M. This horse – owned by his rider, his girlfriend Sarah Higgins, her mother Pippa and Pam Dews – finished eighth at the Rio Olympics
Austin O’Connor with his own and The Salty Syndicate’s four-star horse Colorado Blue
Bubby Upton and her mother Rachel’s Cola III take eighth in section M. This pair were team gold and individual silver medallists at the young rider European Championships last year
Emilie Chandler and Gortfadda Diamond cruise to fifth in section M. Emilie and Maria Doel’s horse won the CCI4*-L at Blair last year
Nicky Hill and her own MGH Bingo Boy, who were best British first-timers at Badminton last year in 18th
Emily Philp rides her father Nigel’s Camembert, with whom she was 14th at Burghley last year
Harry Meade with Superstition, who won the CCI4*-L at Strzegom last autumn. The horse belongs to Mandy Gray and his rider
Imogen Murray and Aivar Ward and the MS Team’s Ivar Gooden, who were sixth at Burghley last year
Charlie Sands’ Monkeying Around, an up-and-coming star ridden by Izzy Taylor, excels himself for third in section M
Phoebe Buckley pilots Valerie Gingell’s Tiger Mail, a son of her former top-level ride Little Tiger
Piggy March and Brookfield Quality, who did his first four-star here after three three-star wins in 2019. The horse is owned by John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn
Selina Milnes with William Rucker’s Iron, who was third at Bramham CCI4*-L last year
Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ claim fourth in section L. The horse belongs to Sue and Eddie Davies and Janette Chinn and this pair were fourth at the young rider European Championships in 2018
Pictures by Kingfisher Media Services
