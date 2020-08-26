Two medallists, an Olympic contender and a bunch of five-star horses: 15 photos from a star-studded Burgham

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
The first international fixture of the re-started eventing season took place at Burgham last week — and the big boys and girls came out to play (read ). The AW Jenkinson CCI4*-S sections were full of top horses, including the winners, former Burghley victor Ballaghmor Class under Oliver Townend (section L) and world champions Ros Canter and Allstar B (section M).

H&H Plus members can read our full Burgham International Horse Trials report online now, or if you are not a subscriber, then pick up your copy of the magazine in your local stockist on Thursday 27 August.

Here, we bring you our favourite photos from these action-packed Burgham 2020 four-star sections…

Willliam Fox-Pitt pilots five-star horse Little Fire, owned by his rider and Jennifer Dowling, to 13th place in section M. The pair added just time-faults to their strong dressage score of 23.4

Alex Hua Tian and Don Geniro on the way to 11th in section M. This horse – owned by his rider, his girlfriend Sarah Higgins, her mother Pippa and Pam Dews – finished eighth at the Rio Olympics

Austin O’Connor with his own and The Salty Syndicate’s four-star horse Colorado Blue

Bubby Upton and her mother Rachel’s Cola III take eighth in section M. This pair were team gold and individual silver medallists at the young rider European Championships last year

Emilie Chandler and Gortfadda Diamond cruise to fifth in section M. Emilie and Maria Doel’s horse won the CCI4*-L at Blair last year

Nicky Hill and her own MGH Bingo Boy, who were best British first-timers at Badminton last year in 18th

Emily Philp rides her father Nigel’s Camembert, with whom she was 14th at Burghley last year

Harry Meade with Superstition, who won the CCI4*-L at Strzegom last autumn. The horse belongs to Mandy Gray and his rider

Imogen Murray and Aivar Ward and the MS Team’s Ivar Gooden, who were sixth at Burghley last year

Charlie Sands’ Monkeying Around, an up-and-coming star ridden by Izzy Taylor, excels himself for third in section M

Phoebe Buckley pilots Valerie Gingell’s Tiger Mail, a son of her former top-level ride Little Tiger

Piggy March and Brookfield Quality, who did his first four-star here after three three-star wins in 2019. The horse is owned by John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn

Selina Milnes with William Rucker’s Iron, who was third at Bramham CCI4*-L last year

Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ claim fourth in section L. The horse belongs to Sue and Eddie Davies and Janette Chinn and this pair were fourth at the young rider European Championships in 2018

Pictures by Kingfisher Media Services

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week. 

