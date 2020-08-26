Two medallists, an Olympic contender and a bunch of five-star horses: 15 photos from a star-studded Burgham

The first international fixture of the re-started eventing season took place at Burgham last week — and the big boys and girls came out to play (read ). The AW Jenkinson CCI4*-S sections were full of top horses, including the winners, former Burghley victor Ballaghmor Class under Oliver Townend (section L) and world champions Ros Canter and Allstar B (section M).

H&H Plus members can read our full Burgham International Horse Trials report online now, or if you are not a subscriber, then pick up your copy of the magazine in your local stockist on Thursday 27 August.

Here, we bring you our favourite photos from these action-packed Burgham 2020 four-star sections…

Pictures by Kingfisher Media Services

