A Burghley winner, a throng of five-star horses and smiles despite the rain: 14 pictures from Aston-le-Walls’ advanced

Aston-le-Walls last week offered the first advanced classes of the re-started British Eventing season and a super turnout of horses and riders filled five packed sections at the level.

Check out some of our favourite pictures…

Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo made his debut at advanced, ridden by Ros Canter. This horse was eighth in the seven-year-old World Championships last year under Tom McEwen, who rode him during Ros’ maternity leave

Nicky Hill riding Andy Hill’s Kilrodan Sailorette, who won the eventer’s challenge at Hickstead last year

Kitty King and Vendredi Biats – owned by Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker – who were best of the Brits at last year’s European Championships in seventh

Dan Jocelyn and his own and Panda Christie’s Blackthorn Cruise – who were second in the CCI4*-L at Tattersalls last year – take fourth in an advanced here

William Fox-Pitt and the four-star horse Atlantic Vital Spark, who was placed at Blenheim last year

Tom Crisp and the five-star horse Liberty and Glory – owned by Tom’s wife Sophie and her father Robin Balfour – land fourth in an advanced

Simon Grieve and Drumbilla Metro on the way to seventh place in an advanced. The horse belongs to Simon, Merna Merrett and Catherine O’Connor

Phoebe Buckley riding Valerie Gingell’s Tiger Mail, a son of her former top-level rider Little Tiger

Padraig McCarthy and the four-star mare Fallulah, owned by Nick and Mandy Boyle, Diane Brunsden and Peter Cattell. They finished fifth in their section

Abigail Boulton and her top-level partner Tilston Tic Toc, owned by Sarah Boulton, land sixth in an advanced

Katie Preston enjoys a run on her five-star horse Templar Justice

Last year’s Burghley winners Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street – owned by Jane and Jonathan Clarke – take ninth in their section

Louise Harwood pilots Alli and Ian Haynes five-star horse Balladeer Miller Man

Pictures by Peter Nixon

