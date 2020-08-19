A Burghley winner, a throng of five-star horses and smiles despite the rain: 14 pictures from Aston-le-Walls’ advanced

Alex Bragg and the Ellicott’s successful five-star horse Zagreb take 10th in an advanced section. This pair were third at Luhmuhlen and fourth at Pau last year.
Credit: Peter Nixon
Aston-le-Walls last week offered the first advanced classes of the re-started British Eventing season and a super turnout of horses and riders filled five packed sections at the level.
Check out some of our favourite pictures…
Michele Saul’s Lordships Graffalo made his debut at advanced, ridden by Ros Canter. This horse was eighth in the seven-year-old World Championships last year under Tom McEwen, who rode him during Ros’ maternity leave
Nicky Hill riding Andy Hill’s Kilrodan Sailorette, who won the eventer’s challenge at Hickstead last year
Kitty King and Vendredi Biats – owned by Diana Bown, Sally Eyre, Samantha Wilson and Sally Lloyd-Baker – who were best of the Brits at last year’s European Championships in seventh
Dan Jocelyn and his own and Panda Christie’s Blackthorn Cruise – who were second in the CCI4*-L at Tattersalls last year – take fourth in an advanced here
William Fox-Pitt and the four-star horse Atlantic Vital Spark, who was placed at Blenheim last year
Tom Crisp and the five-star horse Liberty and Glory – owned by Tom’s wife Sophie and her father Robin Balfour – land fourth in an advanced
Simon Grieve and Drumbilla Metro on the way to seventh place in an advanced. The horse belongs to Simon, Merna Merrett and Catherine O’Connor
Phoebe Buckley riding Valerie Gingell’s Tiger Mail, a son of her former top-level rider Little Tiger
Padraig McCarthy and the four-star mare Fallulah, owned by Nick and Mandy Boyle, Diane Brunsden and Peter Cattell. They finished fifth in their section
Abigail Boulton and her top-level partner Tilston Tic Toc, owned by Sarah Boulton, land sixth in an advanced
Article continues below…
You might also be interested in:
Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet, who has finished in the top 20 at five-star nine times. He belongs to Chris and Sue Gillespie and Sarah’s husband Brett
Credit: Peter Nixon
If you want to keep up with the latest from the equestrian world without leaving home, grab a H&H subscription
Katie Preston enjoys a run on her five-star horse Templar Justice
Last year’s Burghley winners Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street – owned by Jane and Jonathan Clarke – take ninth in their section
Louise Harwood pilots Alli and Ian Haynes five-star horse Balladeer Miller Man
Pictures by Peter Nixon
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find out more about getting the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.