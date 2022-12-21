A property with 17 acres, 8 stables and outdoor school located 20 minutes from the beach





Set within 17 acres of stunning Cornish countryside is a three-bedroom bungalow complete with extensive equestrian facilities including stabling for eight horses, an outdoor school and paddocks.

Burell Lodge is located in Longlands, only a short drive from the town of Saltash in Cornwall. Saltash is separated from Plymouth across the water by the Royal Albert Bridge and the property is a 20 minute drive away from the beach. Saltash Railway Station is 10 minutes away by car, with train services running regularly to London Paddington, Penzance, Plymouth and Cardiff. For international travel, you can catch short-haul flights from Newquay Airport, and Exeter Airport can also be reached within an hour.

Local equestrian centres include: Colraine EC (four miles), Pendarves EC (16 miles) and Poldice Valley (10 miles).

Like to hunt? Head out with the Four Burrow.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 13A.

If you want to hit the cross country field next summer, head over to Chyverton Park Equestrian (seven miles) or Garlidna Farm (17 miles).

Point to point action can be enjoyed at Trebudannon (13 miles) while you can be at your local agricultural show, Royal Cornwall Show, within 40 minutes.

Local equine vets include Penmellyn Equine Vets or Rosevean Veterinary Practice.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, you can call this house your home for a price of £1.5m.

Welcome to Burell Lodge, a three-bedroom detached home with self-contained two-bedroom annexe as well as extensive equestrian facilities ideal for the working professional or competitive amateur.

The land totals 17 acres and included in the acreage is a full-sized outdoor arena with all-weather surface. There are also fenced paddocks ideal for grazing.

There are eight spacious stables in total situated in a modern, well-maintained barn.

There is plenty of storage space, including this expansive hay storage area.

An enormous terrace with a breathtaking backdrop wraps around the property, with direct access from both the bungalow and the self-contained annexe. Other outdoor features include an ornate water feature, hidden areas for seating, a large greenhouse and a koi carp pool.

The kitchen of the principal property adjoins the dining room. The kitchen is fitted with a double oven, modern shaker units, overhead open tableware storage, ceramic hob and integrated dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a breakfast bar.

Period features include a large feature fire, wooden ceiling beams overhead, a large original stone hearth and gothic-style arched windows, thought to have been first used by the Romans in 700BC.

