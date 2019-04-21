Fancy spending Easter at Bunny Hall? A country house with arena, stables and swimming pool

A country house with an Easter-themed name has come on the market and could potentially make someone the perfect equestrian haven. It comes at quite an eye-watering price, but when you see inside the house you will see why…

Bunny Hall is located to the south of Nottingham off the A60 Loughborough Road.

The M1 motorway is easily accessible via the North Leicester link and there are frequent rail services from Loughborough to London St. Pancras. Nottingham East Midlands Airport is 9 miles away.

Equestrian centres in the local area include: Kirkfield EC (19 miles), Elms Farm (36 miles) and Arena UK (26 miles).

Nottingham Trent University (9 miles) is literally on the doorstep and hosts regular competitions throughout the season.

You are just under an hours drive (46 miles) from Birmingham’s NEC, which hosts the Horse of the Year Show.

Head out when the season comes with either the South Notts Hunt or the Cottesmore Hunt.

Sign up to BSPS Area 5 for a range of local showing shows in your area.

Take advantage of the facilities at Newton Cross Country Course (12 miles) or Danethorpe Hill (28 miles).

You can go racing nearby at Nottingham Racecourse (10 miles).

On the market for a healthy £3.75m, this one is being marketed by Savills.

Do you think Bunny Hall is worth hopping over to see?

Set in 14.5 acres of land, the equestrian set up currently has five timber-built stables, which are set upon a concrete yard. There is also a 20x80m outdoor arena with an all-weather surface, so you can ensure your training is on point all year round.

Outside you will also find this full-sized all-weather tennis court with flood lighting and a pavilion set to the side.

This is the house, a magnificent renovated Grade I listed country home. It dates back from the early 18th Century and was designed by Sir Thomas Parkyns.

The principal reception rooms lie to the south of the house and have glorious views over the restored gardens and over the countryside surrounding the property.

The five principal reception rooms include the orangery, kitchen, principal drawing room, dining room and library.

The leisure complex has a key coded access from the staircase hall. There are two separate changing rooms, a steam room, a sauna and a heated indoor pool with electric controlled pool cover with an aspect out onto the rear courtyard and gardens.

There are some awe-inspiring formal gardens set close to the house with ornamental water features.

