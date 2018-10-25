A hairy spectacle: 23 winners from the BSPS Heritage championship show

Every October, native pony lovers flock to Arena UK for the British Show Pony Society (BSPS) Heritage championship show, in a final attempt to pick up those last few tickets to the Mountain and Moorland final at the Olympia International Horse Show held in December.

Which combinations landed those coveted qualifications, and who picked up the host of other titles on offer at this end of season show?

1. Cadlanvalley Buzby

Libby Grota rode the multi-garlanded Welsh section B stallion to land the semi-final qualifier as well as the open ridden title.

2. Langworthy Swift Ghost

The Dartmoor mare — who is retiring to stud next year — was placed second in the small breeds semi-final with her owner Lizzie Houghton.

3. Westwick Duke

Victoria Wharton’s Dales stallion and Joe Watson were pulled top of a super-strong large breeds semi-final to stay there and win.

4. Aleanto Bon A Parte

Fresh from a third place at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), Aimme Devane and Dawn Groom’s Welsh section D topped their semi-final.

5. Culmore Bobby

The young Connemara who is in his first season was placed second and took an Olympia ticket in his competitive semi-final, piloted by Tayla Lewis.

6. Lunesdale Dixie

Julie Clare’s Fell pony stallion and Christina Gough were top of the direct breed qualifier.

7. Springbourne Cartier

It was a win for Gemma Pallett in the Welsh section A breed qualifier.

8. Walstead Guiness

Annabel Drake rode the Connemara gelding to victory in the young riders championship before winning the young riders supreme. He was ridden by his owner Vanessa Compton to take the overall restricted sash.

9. Popsters Joe Black

Chloe Chubb and the Welsh section C gelding topped their semi-final qualifier.

10. Ashley Rancher

Sam Roberts had a tremendous show, qualifying three ponies for Olympia — including Newforest Ashley Rancher (pictured)— as well as netting the supreme of show accolade with her own Welsh section B Colby Silver Sprite.

11. Hett Solitaire

Amy Smith and Rene Bradley’s Dales mare were placed second in the semi-final class to bag their December ticket.

12. Danwood Supernova

This foot perfect Welsh section A lead rein pony and Frank Newbold scored the overall open restricted mini title in the evening performance.

13. Tarnbeck Septimus

Taking the Pretty Polly mixed breeds ticket for the 2019 Royal International Horse Show was Lauren Elliott and this lovely Fell stallion.

14. Highland Chief Of Talisker

One of the most consistent ponies of the show was Amber Thorpe’s Highland stallion, who won the novice championship, open restricted reserve and also topped his Olympia breed qualifier.

15. Edwinsfield Nocturne

Lauren Brill rode the gelding to win the Exmoor breed qualifier.

16. Sapphire Classic

Frankie Currell was delighted to take the Shetland qualification on this black stallion.

17. Cargarsar Silver Phantom

The Welsh section C breed qualifier was headed by Katie Marriot-Payne and Sophie Dowdeswell’s consistent stallion.

18. Dunmere Woodruff

The Dartmoor stallion will be making another appearance at the London show in December after topping his breed class with producer Megan Hewitt at the helm.

19. Kaybrook Midnight Comet

Ellena Thomas had back to back victories on her Welsh cob, who won the young riders championship before strutting his stuff to win the direct Welsh section D qualifier, the final class of the show.

20. Carwood Shimmering Gold

Lucy Glover and her 2018 Welsh section B Pony of the Year qualified after winning their direct breed class.

21. Ristol Cleopatra

The Welsh section D mare and producer Sarah Parker were second in the breed semi-final. Cleopatra was one of seven Olympia qualifiers for native pony producer Sarah and her team.

22. Hazelrock Cruise

The Connemara proved he will be one to watch next term as he triumphed in the novice working hunter pony championship under the Arena UK spotlight.

23. Mallards Wood Apollo

Victoria Edwards-Sonnex rode her own young New Forest stallion — who was only competing at his fourth ever show — to stand reserve in the novice ridden championship.

Photos by Trevor Meeks