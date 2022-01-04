A former dairy farm turned four-bedroom property with 66 acres, five stables and holiday business potential for under £1m





Could you live out your days at this four-bedroom, three-bathroom country property located in Carmarthenshire? Come and find out for yourself…

Brynamlwg can be found in the small village of Pencader to the north of Carmarthen. It is three miles south-east of Llandysul and 6.5 miles south-west of Llanybydder.

Local equestrian centres include: Little Mill Equestrian (20 miles), Llanddarog EC (9.5 miles) and Marros Riding Centre (39 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Carmarthenshire.

Want to show? BSPS Wales arrange showing fixtures throughout the season.

If you want to hit the cross-country field once the season comes around, head over to Mynydd Mawr Cross Country, which is just under 20 minutes (nine miles) from the front door.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, this versatile home is priced at £950,000 and the possibilities are endless.

Brynamlwg boasts stunning views of its idyllic West Wales location. The house, stables and other buildings sit in 33 acres of paddocks and gardens and is ideal for equestrian pursuits.

Originally a derelict dairy farm, this wonderful property has been totally rebuilt from the ground up.

The large equestrian barn offers five stables and a superb additional storage barn.

The home also has planning permission for six luxury holiday lodges with Jacuzzis in the gardens and grounds, providing a new owner potential to develop a holiday letting business in a beautiful location.

The main house is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom country property with state of the art construction methods including air source heating, underfloor heating to the ground floor, double glazed windows with views, and high ceilings.

Undoubtedly one of the main highlights is the magnificent 50-foot living kitchen/dining room with full height ceilings. This room also accesses the two patios at the front and rear of the house.

