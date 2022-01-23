An 8-bedroom home complete with stables, arena, horse walker, tennis court, swimming pool and over 18 acres…





Broom is a property located in a semi-rural location, approximately three miles south of the centre of Crowborough in East Sussex. The mainline station, Jarvis Brook, is five miles from your front door offering commuter services to London Bridge. Tunbridge Wells lies about eight miles to the north via the A26, which joins the A21 to the north of Tunbridge Wells, linking to the M25 and on to the national motorway network, Heathrow and Gatwick airports and the Channel Tunnel terminus.

The All England Jumping Course at Hickstead can be found just over half an hour away (18 miles), while you can be at the South of England Showground within 30 minutes (15 miles).

Local equestrian centres to check out include Sussex Equestrian Centre (37 miles), Happy Valley Equestrian Centre (31 miles) and Homelands Equestrian (33 miles).

If you need a vet, get in touch with the Cliffe Equine Vets (11 miles), while if you fancy a day trail-hunting head out with the South Down & Eridge or the East Sussex & Romney Marsh.

Broom is on the market with Knight Frank for £3.5m. Let’s take a look around…

The compact equestrian facilities lie a short distance away from the main house and include a large American-style barn fitted with seven Hancox indoor stables, and two wash bays.

There is a 60×20 arena with a waxed-based surface and an additional smaller arena, which is suitable for lungeing or all-weather turnout.

The level fields are fenced and divided into several smaller connecting turnout paddocks. The surrounding outbuildings include a workshop (which was previously a squash court), a hay store, a triple stable block and further garaging and stores. There is also a horse walker.

Broom is set in around 18.34 acres, including a swimming pool and tennis court.

The paddocks lie on the northern side, together with a block of mature woodland, recently cleared to create a network of walking or riding tracks.

Broom is a detached property dating back to the 1920s and set within park-like grounds behind formal entrance gates, with a long driveway approach and southerly views to the rear.

The accommodation is characterful and downstairs includes a reception hall, principal reception rooms and a sun room opening out to the terrace.

There is also a drawing room, dining room, sitting room and kitchen/breakfast room with a pantry, as well as a utility room and downstairs loo.

There are eight bedrooms on the first floor and two further second floor rooms currently used as an office, but which could be used as a playroom or teenage den.

To the northern side of the main house is a complex of buildings which includes a one-bedroom cottage with its own garden and a single storey two bedroom annexe within the former stable yard.

