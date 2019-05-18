5 broodmares that could boost your breeding programme

Whether you run a stud or are looking to breed your first foal, here’s our pick of broodmares for sale on the H&H website this week.

1. ‘In foal to Big Star’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: five

Selling points: “This home-bred mare is by Quidam De Revel with Indoctro and For Pleasure lines. She had an injury as a foal, so is only for sale as a broodmare. She has a Big Star foal due in the middle of June. She is the granddaughter of Arodana M who jumped and won at 1.40m level, plus her siblings are all international jumpers.”

2. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16hh

Age: 14

Selling points: “This stunning liver chestnut broodmare is rideable. She is 14-years-young having only been ridden for a few summers, but is sound and was in work last summer.”

3. ‘Stunning looker and mover’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: eight

Selling points: “This stunning looking and moving mare is for sale for breeding and riding, although she is very green under saddle. She is a registered PRE and approved for breeding and is very easy to handle.”

4. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 17.1hh

Age: seven

Selling points: “Foxcourt Faberge (Alice) is a British warmblood mare. I have owned Alice since she was a four-year-old, and in her first season as a five-year-old she went to the RDA nationals where she was first and third and also to the Pony Club open championships. She is fantastic at shows and amazing to watch — she really is a beauty. As a six-year-old she had OCD surgery, followed a few months later by a freak accident in the field. She has come back sound and happy, however I feel ridden work may be not a long-term benefit to her. She is currently in light work at home and has been to some training sessions. Alice is by Foxcourt Fablhaft out of a Abraham mare and is a true hidden gem and not to be missed.”

5. ‘Lovely’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: nine

Selling points: “Betty is for sale as a broodmare only as she is no longer ridden due to field accident. I originally bought this mare for dressage and under saddle she has three lovely paces. She has a sweet temperament and lovely manners. She is by Desert Style and out of Haraplata. She lives in or out and has no vices.”

