What more could you want? A village location, five-box stable yard, outdoor arena and pretty country home

A beautiful family property, complete with stabling for five horses is looking for a new owner to call it home.

Broadfields is situated to the east of the village of Much Marcle in Ledbury, Herefordshire. It sits in an attractive rural location with far reaching views across towards Dymock Woods. The property has transport links with the nearby M50 motorway network.

The home is located in a very horsey area, with several equestrian centres within easy reach. These include: Prestige Equestrian (25 miles), Tumpy Green EC (33 miles) and Moores Farm (18 miles).

You will be under an hour away from the facilities on offer at Rectory Farm (35 miles) and the popular show venue Three Counties Showground is just 25 minutes from the front door.

If you like to follow hounds, head out with the Ledbury once lockdown restrictions permit.

Local cross-country facilities are on offer at Ace Cross Country (21 miles).

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 9A, and your local riding club would be Hereford and District Riding Club.

Offered for sale by Fox Grant, you can call this house your home for £750,000.

Come and be the judge for yourself…

The property is approached via a gated entrance, with ample parking for several cars and horsebox. The land lies to the rear of the stable yard and is about six acres of sloping pasture.

The well-maintained arena measures 20x40m and has a rubber surface.

The stables are situated to the left of the house. There are five seperate loose boxes as well as a workshop and fodder stores which could easily be utilised as further stabling.

The home is spacious with four bedrooms. There is the option to split the property into two seperate homes.

The main entrance leads into entrance hall with doors to cloakroom and to the spacious open plan living area with fitted kitchen/dining space.

