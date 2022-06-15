Make a dream life out of this cosy home with 7.5 acres, stabling, lake and woodland located near to the coast





Could you imagine living in this five-bedroom home complete with equestrian facilities and grounds comprising fields, a lake and partial woodland?

Broad Acre Farm can be found in the popular village of Lytchett Matravers in Dorset, nearby to the towns of Wareham, Poole, Dorchester and Blandford.

Sandy beaches are found at Studland (17 miles), Swanage (18 miles) and Poole (5 miles).

Enjoy national hunt racing at Wincanton (34 miles), flat racing at Salisbury (30 miles) and local point-to-points at Badbury Rings (6 miles) and Milborne St Andrew (12 miles).

Local equestrian centres include Moreton EC (16 miles), Parley EC (12.5 miles) and Bagnum EC (20 miles).

The property is also just over an hour away from Chard Equestrian, while Dorset Showground is under 45 minutes away from the front door.

If you need a vet get in touch with Dorset Equine Veterinary Services (22 miles) or Gibbs Marsh Equine (25 miles).

Head out with the South Dorset Hunt once the season comes around, or make use of the cross country facilities on offer at Stour XC (4 miles) this summer.

The price tag on this cosy home is £1.3m, and the experts at Symonds & Sampson are handling the sale.

The lands totals 7.5 acres and includes paddocks, a lake and partial woodland. The property is discreetly located and offers spectacular views across the surrounding area, including of the World Heritage Jurassic Coast to the south.

There is stabling for three horses, a tack room, a triple garage with electric doors, a double garage and ample parking space for a lorry or a trailer.

The home is a five-bedroom house which has been immaculately finished. The property includes an expansive decked balcony to ensure uninterrupted views of the land.

The sitting/dining room is a generous, bright space with wooden floors, beamed ceiling, large wood burner and two sets of French doors opening on to the decking area.

