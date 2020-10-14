Need your beautiful young event horse fix? Check out the top 10s from the British championships at Thoresby

A whole host of up-and-coming equine stars were on display at last week’s British Eventing young horse championships at Osberton at Thoresby.

With eventing happening behind closed doors this year because of Covid-19, we know you’ve missed out on your fix of looking at beautiful young horses — so we’re excited to bring you pictures of the top 10 from each class…

British Eventing young horse results 2020: seven-year-olds

Winner: HH Moonwalk (Ivento x Quidam De Revel), owned by JC and Lexi Hambro and May-Britt Wedd, ridden by Tom Jackson

Second: Zaragoza II (Cevin Z x Saracen Hill), owned by Martin Thurlow and Jane Young, ridden by Gaspard Maksud

Third: I Diablo Joe (Solaris x unlisted), owned by Geoffrey Burton, ridden by Piggy March

Fourth: Darcy De La Rose (Quite Easy x Corrado I), owned by Wendy Watherston, ridden by Georgie Strang

Fifth: Isazsa (Zavall VDL x Voltaire), owned by Lesley Rose, ridden by Austin O’Connor

Sixth: In Like Flynn (Birkhof’s Grafenstolz TSF x unlisted), owned by Angela Tucker, ridden by Andrew James

Seventh: Monbeg Voodoo (S Creevagh Ferro Ex Siebe x unlisted), owned by Roxburghe Eventing, ridden by Bella Innes Ker

Eighth: Forthright (Frankfort Boy x unlisted), owned by Barbara Hervey and Margaret Silver, ridden by Matthew Glentworth

Ninth: Harthill Storm (Stormhill Miller x VDL Arkansas), owned and ridden by Sian Davies-Cooke

Tenth: Boleybawn Aristocrat (Dignified Van’t Zorgvliet x Errigal Flight), owned and ridden by Emma Hyslop-Webb

British Eventing young horse results 2020: six-year-olds

First: Cooley Goodwood (OBOS Quality 004 x unlisted), owned by Susie Wood and Tom March, ridden by Piggy March

Second: Heads Up (OBOS Quality 004 x unlisted), owned by Hayden Hankey and Catherine Witt, ridden by Hayden Hankey

Third: Cooley As Ice (Clarimo x unlisted), owned by Cooley Farm, ridden by Bubby Upton

Fourth: Dassett Curra Candy (Sligo Candy Boy x unlisted), owned by Dassett Eventing, ridden by Craig Barr

Fifth: Juela (El Salvador x Voltaire), owned and ridden by Kristina Hall-Jackson

Sixth: Gun Law (Sligo Candy Boy x unlisted), owned by Nicki Lay, ridden by Ben Way

Seventh: D.Day (Billy Mexico x Dilum), owned by Fiona Olivier, ridden by Caroline Harris

Eighth: Templar Juno (Templar Spirit x Rubin-Royal), owned and ridden by Katie Preston

Ninth: Ballyengland Dawn (OBOS Quality 004 x unlisted), owned by Helen Casey, ridden by Louisa Lockwood

Tenth: Codebreaker (Don Rico x unlisted), owned by Sue Brankin Frisby, Heather Sandell, Eliza Stoddart and Georgina Stoddart, ridden by Eliza Stoddart

Pictures by trevor-meeks-photography.co.uk

