Seven special stallions and a thriving family business: inside the Irish stud standing OBOS Quality 004

OBOS Quality 004 has put Coolballyshan Stud on the map. The stallion is the sire of last year’s Burghley winner, MGH Grafton Street, as well as numerous other event horses including Zara Tindall’s ride Class Affair and US-based Irishman Tim Bourke’s ride Luckaun Quality. His progeny also include top-level showjumpers such as Mark Q, Lisona and Castlefield Eclipse.

H&H visited Coolballyshan Stud to see OBOS Quality 004 and the other stallions who stand there as part of the Kennedy family’s business…

Pictures by siobhanenglishphotography.com

Read our full interview with Kieran and Liam Kennedy in this week’s sport horse breeding special issue of Horse & Hound magazine (issue dated 5 March).

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free.