Bridle-less and saddle-less dressage skills and 12 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, including your chance to “ride” around the eventing World Championships cross-country course to some great dressage skills.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Laura Collett showing jump schooling racehorses isn’t always plain sailing…

The newly crowned champion Flat jockey, William Buick, shares a hug with his small son

This is cool – ride around the eventing World Championships course with Sam Watson…

…And here Sam thanks his hard-working wife

What a view

Strap yourself in!

We love Pippa’s thoughts on what happened at this competition back in 1998

What a little jockey (and a lovely pony)

What a sight

What monkeys…

Showjumping superstar Peder Fredricson doing a variation of his sport

HOYS family photo!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Fair play!

You might also be interested in:

FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.