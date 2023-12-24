This period country home with 12 stables, grazing, and an arena, in 25 acres could be yours…





Would you like to settle down at this period country home, complete with stabling, and an outdoor arena, plus 25 acres of land?

Brelston Court lies on the outskirts of the hamlet of Marstow, seven miles southwest of the market town of Ross-on-Wye, and approximately six miles north of the town of Monmouth.

Local equestrian centres include Hartpury (20 miles), Prestige Equestrian Centre (28 miles) and Kings Equestrian Centre (30 miles).

Need a vet? The experts at Chase View Veterinary Clinic (seven miles) have got you covered.

Offered for sale by Morris Bricknell, the price for Brelston Court is £1.325m. Let‘s take a look around…

Just across a country lane, opposite the house, are the equestrian facilities. These include a 60ft American-style barn with nine internal loose boxes along with tack room with plumbing for washing machine. There are also three external wooden stables, plus a rug room.

The facilities include several paddocks, plus a sand-topped 20x40m manège.

Together with the grounds behind the main house, Brelston Court’s land covers approximately 25 acres. There is a walled garden and a brick and stone former folly, while the River Garron borders some of the land.

The hacking from Brelston Court is good, as is the access for horseboxes, with the A40 dual carriageway at Whitchurch two miles away, which directly links into the national motorway network.

Inside the Listed Georgian farmhouse, there is a 25ft reception hall, plus two reception rooms – a dining room and living room – and a cellar.

The 22ft farmhouse-style kitchen has an oil-fired AGA, plus a utility room, study, cloakroom and boot room on the ground floor.

On the first floor, there are four bedrooms, one with an en-suite, plus a family bathroom.

There are two further bedrooms on the second floor.

