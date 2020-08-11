Hands up if you want to live in this four-bed cottage with six stables, arena and 10 acres (for less than you’d think)

How much would you pay for this four-bed family cottage situated in stunning Shropshire countryside? Probably less than you’d expect…

Braynes Hall is placed just off Green Lane in the village of Whixall in Whitchurch. The location offers a rural setting, yet is within easy reach of local towns and villages.

Local shops can be found in nearby Wem (4 miles) and Prees (4 miles), while further amenities are available in the market town of Whitchurch (7 miles).

You will also be just 27 miles from Chester and 57 miles from Manchester.

Local equestrian centres include: Country Treks (43 miles), Walcot Stables (40 miles) and Telford Equestrian Centre (25 miles).

If showing is your sport, sign up to BSPS Area 10, but if you want to make the most of the glorious countryside head out with the South Shropshire Hunt once the season comes around.

There are cross-country facilities on offer at Berriewood Farm just over a half hour drive away (23 miles).

Enjoy racing at either Ludlow Racecourse (43 miles) or Chester Racecourse (27 miles).

Offered for sale by Jackson Property, you can call this heavenly nest yours for £795,000, which seems to be a pretty good deal for the range of facilities and the super-handy location.

See what you think…

Braynes Hall is a semi-detached property built of brick construction under a slate roof.

It has a large parking and turning space to the front and side of the property. The rear of the property has views across its own land.

There is 10 acres of land and this is complemented by excellent equestrian facilities. One of the main features is the 30x60m floodlit outdoor school.

The rest of the land is divided into individual post and rail paddocks, all with their own field shelters.

There is a smart steel portal framed barn, housing six stables and a secure tack and feed room, along with a wash bay. All of the stables have mats.

There is a second bulding housing a large workshop and stores, which could be used for further stabling if required.

The main house has four bedrooms and is surronded by pretty, well-maintained gardens. Adjoining the property is a large double garage and store. This building is linked internally to the main house and could accommodate a further extension of the living space.

At the end of the ground floor hallway is a large living room with wood burner and double French doors opening onto the patio.

