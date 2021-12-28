Buy your dream yard — with 12 indoor stables, floodlit school, 18 paddocks and lovely hacking — for under £500,000…





If you want to step into the New Year with a new yard to facilitate your equestrian business or competition dreams, then this set-up in Staffordshire could be the right place for you.

Booth Hall Farm Stables can be found on the outskirts of the village of Kingsley, within easy reach of the market town of Cheadle. The A52 is only minutes away and gives access to Stoke on Trent and Ashbourne. London Euston is also only an hour and half journey from Stoke on Trent train station.

If you need an equine vet, get in touch with Shires Veterinary Practice (13 miles).

Local equestrian centres include Field House EC (15 miles) and Eland Lodge EC (19.5 miles).

Want to hunt? Head out with the North Staffordshire Hunt.

Showing in the area is with BSPS Area 6.

Stafford Horse Trials is located just over 30 minutes (17 miles) from the front door.

Staffordshire County Showground is 16 miles away and be sure to check out the cross-country facilities on offer at Rodbaston Equestrian Centre (28 miles).

Offered for sale by Jackson Property, Booth Hall Farm Stables is priced at £470,000.

The property has 18.4 acres of land, which has been carefully maintained. Currently, there are 18 paddocks fenced by electric fence and some include portable field shelters.

There is a 30x60m floodlit manége with quality silica sand and rubber surface. It is well drained and is ideal for any discipline, with floodlights providing a year-round training facility.

The yard is accessed from Clamgoose Lane via a private driveway, from a network of quiet country lanes that offer good hacking. There is a generous amount of parking for vehicles. The arena is accessed via a post and railed track from the drive and is lined with mature broadleaf and coniferous trees.

The steel portal frame agricultural building contains 12 internal boxes. The building is accessed via double sliding doors with roof ventilation and it has sky lights throughout.

There is a further gated entrance to the far end and doors give access to the Monarch six-bay horse walker and pasture beyond.

