Spotted at Bolesworth: famous fences, a flower wall and G&Ts with a view – take a peek behind the scenes





With around 800 horses competing at 2021 Dodson & Horrell Bolesworth International Horse Show, there is no shortage of action to watch. World-class riders, including Tokyo-bound British showjumpers Holly Smith and Ben Maher, are competing across the international classes with five days of top sport (7-11 July).

H&H is covering all the action, with reports across the weekend on the Horse & Hound website and in the 15 July issue of the magazine.

But there are also the important, non-sporting questions visitors need to know – which public bar has the best view? Where is the best spot for a selfie? And what is that fence? We take a look behind the scenes to find the answers…

The D&H flower wall looks a perfect place to snap a selfie – and is handily next to the ice-cream van and…

…the rooftop bar! What a place to enjoy a drink and watch the action





How’s this for a room with a view? We’re jealous of whoever gets to sit and watch the action from this heavenly looking table





A future star? Yearling Goldskies Angelo walks into the International Arena in the evening sun, ahead of Friday’s A-List Auction





The Bolesworth bridge





With this year’s Olympics around the corner, it was wonderful to see some of the London 2021 fences on course in the International Arena, including the red postboxes and fittingly, the Abbey Road oxer. A few others also caught our eye – how is this for a unique set of wings on the Halsall Electrical fence in the Castle Arena?

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.

