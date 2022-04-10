{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Some of the best names for mares to help you choose the perfect one

    • There are endless names for mares you could choose, but finding the right one for the lovely lady in your life comes down to a range of factors, including appearance and temperament of your horse, and your own personal preference.

    It is considered by many bad luck to change your horse’s name, but if you really think her current tag doesn’t suit her, then you might want to consider her breed, colour and personality when coming up with something new.

    If you’re naming a young filly for the first time, have a good look at certain aspects of her type and appearance. Does she have a distinctive marking or colour pattern, or does she have a stand-out character trait you could work with?

    Looking at the registered breeding of your filly and creating the name from the sire’s name, dam’s name, or both, is another option. If your mare has a registered name, then you could choose a stable name which is a shortened version, has similarities, has the same beginning letter or rhymes.

    It’s also beneficial to find a name you can say, and spell, to make communication easy in the stable, when in the saddle and when writing out documents such as competition entry forms.

    If you have another horse, ensuring your mare has a distinctly different name is recommended so they learn the difference when you call them.

    Most importantly, choose a name which completely ‘fits’ your horse.

    Human names for mares

    Abby/Abbey
    Anna
    Annie
    Annabella/Annabelle
    Aggie
    Ali/Ally
    Amber
    April
    Arabella
    Aurora
    Ava
    Bella
    Bonnie
    Bridget
    Beau
    Casey
    Connie
    Chloe
    Dawn
    Dina
    Diana
    Diva
    Dorris
    Dorethy
    Ebony
    Ellie
    Fiona
    Georgie/Georgia
    Hannah/Hanna
    Holly
    Jasmine
    Jackie
    Jessie
    Joy
    Kate/Katy
    Kia
    Lexy
    Lily
    Leah
    Lola
    Lucy
    Luna
    Maggie
    Mary
    Milly
    Minnie
    Margot
    Missy
    Molly
    Meg
    Nala
    Nelly
    Olive
    Peggy
    Penny
    Polly
    Paige
    Ruth
    Sandy
    Scarlet
    Stella
    Sophie
    Tess
    Theia
    Tilley
    Willow
    Wendy
    Whinnie
    Zara

    Popular names for mares

    Angel
    Beauty
    Blaze
    Clover
    Dancer
    Diamond
    Dixie
    Domino
    Dream
    Duchess
    Dusty
    Echo
    Flicka
    Frida
    Goldie
    Indy
    Jewel
    Lady
    Lucky
    Mystic
    Magic
    Midnight
    Princess
    Queenie/Queen
    Shadow
    Silver
    Star
    Whinney

    Cute names for mares

    Babe/Baby
    Bam Bam
    Barbie
    Bee
    Bear
    Birdie
    Buttons
    Chica
    Coco
    Cupid
    Cutie
    Cuddles
    Fancy
    Freckles
    Jazzy
    Jewel
    Jingles
    Mouse
    Opal
    Piglet
    Pandora
    Pebbles
    Rain
    Rolly
    Secret
    Sprinkles
    Spotty
    Sunny
    Topaz
    Tootie
    Tiki
    Teeny/Tiny
    Whisper

    Food-themed names for mares

    Apple
    Biscuit
    Berry
    Blueberry
    Brownie
    Candy
    Cherry
    Cinnamon
    Cookie
    Fudge
    Ginger
    Honey
    Kipper
    Mocha
    Muffin
    Olive
    Peaches
    Peanut
    Pepper
    Pumpkin
    Raisin
    Rosemary
    Rhubarb
    Strawberry
    Toffee
    Waffle

    Film-themed names for mares

    Ariel
    Bella
    Bambi
    Dory
    Elsa
    Esmeralda
    Jasmine
    Moana
    Minnie
    Tiana
    Ursula

    Names for Chestnut mares

    Carrot
    Copper
    Ember
    Foxy
    Flame
    Ginger
    Ruby
    Sienna
    Spice

    Flower-themed names for mares

    Azalea
    Blossom
    Briony
    Clementine
    Clover
    Daisy
    Dahlia
    Flower/Fleur
    Heather
    Hazel
    Holly
    Honey Dew
    Iris
    Ivy
    Jasmine
    Lilly/Lily
    Marigold
    Pansy
    Petal
    Paisley
    Poppy
    Primrose
    Posy
    Petunia
    Prunella
    Rose
    Rosemary
    Sage
    Tulip
    Violet
    Willow

