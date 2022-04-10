Some of the best names for mares to help you choose the perfect one





There are endless names for mares you could choose, but finding the right one for the lovely lady in your life comes down to a range of factors, including appearance and temperament of your horse, and your own personal preference.

It is considered by many bad luck to change your horse’s name, but if you really think her current tag doesn’t suit her, then you might want to consider her breed, colour and personality when coming up with something new.

If you’re naming a young filly for the first time, have a good look at certain aspects of her type and appearance. Does she have a distinctive marking or colour pattern, or does she have a stand-out character trait you could work with?

Looking at the registered breeding of your filly and creating the name from the sire’s name, dam’s name, or both, is another option. If your mare has a registered name, then you could choose a stable name which is a shortened version, has similarities, has the same beginning letter or rhymes.

It’s also beneficial to find a name you can say, and spell, to make communication easy in the stable, when in the saddle and when writing out documents such as competition entry forms.

If you have another horse, ensuring your mare has a distinctly different name is recommended so they learn the difference when you call them.

Most importantly, choose a name which completely ‘fits’ your horse.

Human names for mares

Abby/Abbey

Anna

Annie

Annabella/Annabelle

Aggie

Ali/Ally

Amber

April

Arabella

Aurora

Ava

Bella

Bonnie

Bridget

Beau

Casey

Connie

Chloe

Dawn

Dina

Diana

Diva

Dorris

Dorethy

Ebony

Ellie

Fiona

Georgie/Georgia

Hannah/Hanna

Holly

Jasmine

Jackie

Jessie

Joy

Kate/Katy

Kia

Lexy

Lily

Leah

Lola

Lucy

Luna

Maggie

Mary

Milly

Minnie

Margot

Missy

Molly

Meg

Nala

Nelly

Olive

Peggy

Penny

Polly

Paige

Ruth

Sandy

Scarlet

Stella

Sophie

Tess

Theia

Tilley

Willow

Wendy

Whinnie

Zara

Popular names for mares

Angel

Beauty

Blaze

Clover

Dancer

Diamond

Dixie

Domino

Dream

Duchess

Dusty

Echo

Flicka

Frida

Goldie

Indy

Jewel

Lady

Lucky

Mystic

Magic

Midnight

Princess

Queenie/Queen

Shadow

Silver

Star

Whinney

Cute names for mares

Babe/Baby

Bam Bam

Barbie

Bee

Bear

Birdie

Buttons

Chica

Coco

Cupid

Cutie

Cuddles

Fancy

Freckles

Jazzy

Jewel

Jingles

Mouse

Opal

Piglet

Pandora

Pebbles

Rain

Rolly

Secret

Sprinkles

Spotty

Sunny

Topaz

Tootie

Tiki

Teeny/Tiny

Whisper

Food-themed names for mares

Apple

Biscuit

Berry

Blueberry

Brownie

Candy

Cherry

Cinnamon

Cookie

Fudge

Ginger

Honey

Kipper

Mocha

Muffin

Olive

Peaches

Peanut

Pepper

Pumpkin

Raisin

Rosemary

Rhubarb

Strawberry

Toffee

Waffle

Film-themed names for mares

Ariel

Bella

Bambi

Dory

Elsa

Esmeralda

Jasmine

Moana

Minnie

Tiana

Ursula

Names for Chestnut mares

Carrot

Copper

Ember

Foxy

Flame

Ginger

Ruby

Sienna

Spice

Flower-themed names for mares

Azalea

Blossom

Briony

Clementine

Clover

Daisy

Dahlia

Flower/Fleur

Heather

Hazel

Holly

Honey Dew

Iris

Ivy

Jasmine

Lilly/Lily

Marigold

Pansy

Petal

Paisley

Poppy

Primrose

Posy

Petunia

Prunella

Rose

Rosemary

Sage

Tulip

Violet

Willow

