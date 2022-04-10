Some of the best names for mares to help you choose the perfect one

There are endless names for mares you could choose, but finding the right one for the lovely lady in your life comes down to a range of factors, including appearance and temperament of your horse, and your own personal preference.
It is considered by many bad luck to change your horse’s name, but if you really think her current tag doesn’t suit her, then you might want to consider her breed, colour and personality when coming up with something new.
If you’re naming a young filly for the first time, have a good look at certain aspects of her type and appearance. Does she have a distinctive marking or colour pattern, or does she have a stand-out character trait you could work with?
Looking at the registered breeding of your filly and creating the name from the sire’s name, dam’s name, or both, is another option. If your mare has a registered name, then you could choose a stable name which is a shortened version, has similarities, has the same beginning letter or rhymes.
It’s also beneficial to find a name you can say, and spell, to make communication easy in the stable, when in the saddle and when writing out documents such as competition entry forms.
If you have another horse, ensuring your mare has a distinctly different name is recommended so they learn the difference when you call them.
Most importantly, choose a name which completely ‘fits’ your horse.
Human names for mares
Abby/Abbey
Anna
Annie
Annabella/Annabelle
Aggie
Ali/Ally
Amber
April
Arabella
Aurora
Ava
Bella
Bonnie
Bridget
Beau
Casey
Connie
Chloe
Dawn
Dina
Diana
Diva
Dorris
Dorethy
Ebony
Ellie
Fiona
Georgie/Georgia
Hannah/Hanna
Holly
Jasmine
Jackie
Jessie
Joy
Kate/Katy
Kia
Lexy
Lily
Leah
Lola
Lucy
Luna
Maggie
Mary
Milly
Minnie
Margot
Missy
Molly
Meg
Nala
Nelly
Olive
Peggy
Penny
Polly
Paige
Ruth
Sandy
Scarlet
Stella
Sophie
Tess
Theia
Tilley
Willow
Wendy
Whinnie
Zara
Popular names for mares
Angel
Beauty
Blaze
Clover
Dancer
Diamond
Dixie
Domino
Dream
Duchess
Dusty
Echo
Flicka
Frida
Goldie
Indy
Jewel
Lady
Lucky
Mystic
Magic
Midnight
Princess
Queenie/Queen
Shadow
Silver
Star
Whinney
Cute names for mares
Babe/Baby
Bam Bam
Barbie
Bee
Bear
Birdie
Buttons
Chica
Coco
Cupid
Cutie
Cuddles
Fancy
Freckles
Jazzy
Jewel
Jingles
Mouse
Opal
Piglet
Pandora
Pebbles
Rain
Rolly
Secret
Sprinkles
Spotty
Sunny
Topaz
Tootie
Tiki
Teeny/Tiny
Whisper
Food-themed names for mares
Apple
Biscuit
Berry
Blueberry
Brownie
Candy
Cherry
Cinnamon
Cookie
Fudge
Ginger
Honey
Kipper
Mocha
Muffin
Olive
Peaches
Peanut
Pepper
Pumpkin
Raisin
Rosemary
Rhubarb
Strawberry
Toffee
Waffle
Film-themed names for mares
Ariel
Bella
Bambi
Dory
Elsa
Esmeralda
Jasmine
Moana
Minnie
Tiana
Ursula
Names for Chestnut mares
Carrot
Copper
Ember
Foxy
Flame
Ginger
Ruby
Sienna
Spice
Flower-themed names for mares
Azalea
Blossom
Briony
Clementine
Clover
Daisy
Dahlia
Flower/Fleur
Heather
Hazel
Holly
Honey Dew
Iris
Ivy
Jasmine
Lilly/Lily
Marigold
Pansy
Petal
Paisley
Poppy
Primrose
Posy
Petunia
Prunella
Rose
Rosemary
Sage
Tulip
Violet
Willow
