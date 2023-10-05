



This property is close to the towns of Welshpool (four miles), Montgomery (five miles) and Newtown (10 miles), just outside the village of Berriew in Powys. The land with this property also backs onto the Shropshire Union Canal. Snowdonia National Park is just under an hour away by car.

Local equestrian centres include Radfords Equestrian (14 miles) Underhill Riding Stables (33 miles), Bradnant Equestrian Centre (22 miles) and Rhos Farm Equestrian (10 miles).

Oswestry Equestrian Centre is just over half an hour (22 miles) from the front door.

Head out with the United, or if you like to show sign up to BSPS Wales for a range of showing fixtures.

The vets at Lower House Equine Clinic are just 14 miles away should you need their services.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in the region of £800,000. Let’s take a look around…

There is a 36m long partly open-sided American-style stable barn, which includes eight stables, a tack room and large hay store.

There is also a large all-weather arena.

The house comes with approximately 12 acres of flat ground.

There is a range of outbuildings, including a large general purpose building, which incorporates a workshop, former pigsties and an attached brick workshop and garage, which could be converted into additional accommodation, subject to the relevant consents.

The house has been updated and improved by the current owners to offer a modern kitchen/breakfast room and an updated bathroom suite.

The accommodation briefly comprises an entrance hall, living room, dining room, kitchen breakfast room, utility room, sitting room, study and conservatory.

There are five first floor bedrooms, one with an en-suite, and two bathrooms.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.