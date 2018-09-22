6 bay beauties that we can’t stop thinking about

If you’re a sucker for a bay, take a look at this selection of horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Top prospect’

Height: 17hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This gelding by Lux Z is a stunning, athletic mover. He has competed in showjumping and affiliated working hunter with a handful of wins and championships. He is a top prospect for eventing as he is very bold across country. He is currently hound exercising.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Cheshire

2. ‘Quality’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “This gelding is sound with good feet and clean limbs. He is an easy horse to have around and is a straightforward ride. He has hunted in Ireland and has also been on hunt rides and hound exercise, proving to be polite and mannerly — he stands and queues well. He hacks alone and in company and is good in open spaces. He is a snaffle mouth at all times.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Staffordshire

3. ‘An absolute delight’

Height: 16.1hh

Gender: gelding

Age: four

Selling points: “This Irish Sports Horse is an absolute delight. He is snaffle mouthed and really easy to do in all respects. He hacks out on his own and is good in traffic and not spooky. He was backed in the spring and is now going to training shows, currently jumping 90cm and 1m classes. He is very grown up for his age and has lovely manners. He has been cross-country schooling and is a really good grassroots prospect. He doesn’t have any blemishes, has a five-stage vetting certificate and is ready to go out and have fun.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Gloucestershire

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Ready to start her education’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: three

Selling points: “This mare moves beautifully, is well handled and is good to shoe, box and travel. She has no vices and is guaranteed untried. She is a really sweet, kind girl and is ready to start her education.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

5. ‘Dressage prospect’

Height: 16.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: seven

Selling points: “This beautiful German warmblood mare is much-loved — we have owned her since she was two. She has been professionally schooled and is now ready to excel in her career, She is a very clever horse, willing to learn and I’m sure she will do very well in dressage with someone who has the knowledge. She has beautiful movement and her grand sire is Sandro Hit.”

View the advert

Find other horses for sale in Derbyshire

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way