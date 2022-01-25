Ready to start your own business? A small equestrian centre with country house, stable block, arena and just under 12 acres of land





A lovely home complete with extensive equestrian facilities and lots of land located in well-connected Hertfordshire countryside is being offered for sale. Would it suit your horsey needs?

Barkway Equestrian Centre can be found on the edge of the pretty village of Barkway.

Places of interest nearby include Cambridge (22 miles), Royston (five miles) and Bishop’s Stortford (13 miles).

Want to hunt? Head out with the Cambridgeshire Hunt with Enfield Chace, Puckeridge or Essex with Farmers and Union hunts.

If you like to show get signed up to BSPS Area 15A.

Local equestrian centres nearby include Ickleford EC (16 miles), Kimpton Cross Country Course (32 miles) and Little Munden Equestrian (40 miles).

If you need a vet contact Tyrrells Equine Vets (nine miles) or Rossdales Hertfordshire (15 miles).

Fancy a dressage lesson on a Lusitano stallion? Check out Contessa Riding & Training Centre (11 miles).

This great opportunity is being offered by the experts at Fox Grant, and it comes with a guide price of £1.4m.

Are you going to schedule a viewing?

The property is privately situated off a road and the equestrian centre and house are accessed via a gated gravel driveway. The equestrian facilities are well designed and offer lots of scope for extension and development.

There is an L-shaped block of stables with concrete yard containing five loose boxes, wash bay, large tack/day room, large feed room, laundry room and W/C. The yard is centred around an all-weather turnout pen. The hay and storage barn is accessible from the yard and this also enjoys full vehicular access with covered parking for a lorry or trailer.

There are a number of other useful timber outbuildings, a lunge pen and 20x50m rubber and sand arena with plenty of hardstanding for parking. There is further potential for an additional all-weather turnout area adjacent to the arena (surface is already in place). The land totals 11.9 acres and there are eight fenced paddocks with mains water and electric fencing.

Welcome to Wildbrook House, which was built by the current vendors in 1994 and is subject to a business tie to Barkway Equestrian. The house has its own access from the main drive and sits handily to the south east of the equestrian facilities.

At ground level you will find a kitchen/breakfast room with marble tile floors and plenty of space for the whole family.

There are four bedrooms in total, including a principle bedroom with en suite bathroom and dressing room. The three additional double bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

