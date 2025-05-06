Top riders and professional voices lead Badminton Horse Trials commentary team





The Mars Badminton Horse Trials commentators for this week’s event (7-11 May) will mix professionals in the industry with the expertise of top riders and judges.

John Kyle, a four-time Olympic commentator, will lead the on-air team for Badminton TV again. He will be joined by 2021 European champion and Olympic medallist Nicola Wilson, as well as other guests during the week. Badminton TV is the only way to watch all the live action.

The BBC highlights programme, on BBC2 at 1.45pm on Sunday, 11 May, will be fronted by popular broadcaster Nick Luck and multi-medallist Tina Cook.

The dressage commentary for Radio Badminton will be provided by grand prix dressage rider Bobby Hayler Wright and leading judge Christian de Coulon (formerly Landolt).

The experienced Badminton Horse Trials commentators on-site, who you will hear over the tannoy at the event, are Tadyg Ryan, Hugh Lochore, Spike Milligan and Roly Rickord.

How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

If you want to watch the live action from Badminton Horse Trials from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. This year, Badminton TV has teamed up with ClipMyHorse.TV, but you do not need a full ClipMyHorse.TV subscription to watch Badminton – you can just subscribe to Badminton TV for £21.99. Go to clipmyhorse.tv/en_GB/badminton to subscribe or to activate your account as an existing Badminton TV subscriber. If you are already a ClipMyHorse.TV premium member, Badminton TV is included in your subscription.

Enjoy the best of Badminton with Horse & Hound

To ensure you keep up to date with all the breaking news, behind the scenes insight, and the best of the action throughout Badminton Horse Trials

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now