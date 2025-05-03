The Mars Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course for next week’s event has finally been unveiled and we’re all buzzing to see what Eric Winter has devised for this year’s challenge.
Horse & Hound sent multi-medallist and experienced Badminton competitor Tina Cook along to check out the track and you can read all her thoughts in the magazine out now (dated 1 May). Meanwhile, check out the pictures below for a sneak peek at the course…
Early pictures of Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course 2025
Please note that the fences were not fully dressed during this early preview walk.
Fence 3: Tortworth Court Brush
Tina shows the line at this brush fence on a mound (which had yet to be trimmed to size when H&H visited).
Fence 5: Countryside Alliance Parallel
Tina and Eric eye up the option of angling this big silver birch spread fence.
Fences 6 and 7: Agria Corners
Two big corners, with a “roof” on each – this is one of the first serious challenges on the Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course this year.
Fences 9 and 10abc: Mars Lake
The direct route comprises two big rolltops into the water and then two arrowhead brushes in the water and on the way out.
Fence 12ab: Ineos Grenadier Sunken Road
Upright rails either side of a hollow – riders will need to set up well here to minimise the risk of penalties for breaking frangible devices.
Fence 15abcd: KBIS Chasm
Two sets of narrow logs, with a ditch in the middle.
Fence 16: Lime Tree Tables
Riders can choose which of these two tables to jump.
Fences 17 and 18: Holland Cooper Corners
The first of these big corners is set in the imposing Vicarage Ditch.
Fence 19abc: Lemieux Eyelash Brushes
The ditch questions come thick and fast in this section of the course.
Fence 21ab: Mayston Equestrian Sunken Road
Competitors can pick which of the four arrowheads to jump as the second element.
Fence 22: Wiltshire Brewers Brush
A nice big straightforward brush – which will also give great pictures.
Fence 23ab: Project Pony Brush Buckets
Riders can go inside or outside the pagoda to the second of these brush buckets.
Fence 26ab: Equidry Huntsman’s Close
Riders will be pleased to put these challenging corners behind them on the way home.
Badminton Horse Trials cross-country course pictures by Nico Morgan Media.
