Top riders arrive at Badminton Horse Trials 2019

The countdown to the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials is finally over as the great and the good of the eventing world arrive in Gloucestershire for the famous spring five-star (formerly four-star) event.

Whether you are a first-timer visitor or Badminton regular, you can’t help but feel that frisson of excitement as you enter the famous park. And that goes for the riders too as you can see from their recent social media posts. NB: Please be patient waiting for the posts to load…

Kitty King’s ride Vendredi Biats doesn’t know what all the fuss is about… yet.

Tom Jackson and Carpa Du Buisson Z look to be settling in well.

Gemma Tattersall’s Arctic Soul has seen it all before…

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Groom Jackie Potts shares a video of William Fox-Pitt and team preparing to give their horses a leg stretch around the park.

Tom McEwen’s Toledo de Kerser thinks the grazing in front of the house looks acceptable…

Louise Harwood prepares to take Balladeer Miller Man for a hack.

Georgie Spence’s Halltown Harley arrives in the capable hands of groom Anya Thursby.

Julia Norman makes sure she gets the obligatory ‘through the ears’ shot on Carryon Bobby Boy.

Laura Collett reports that Mr Bass has settled in well.

Badminton first-timer and H&H blogger David Britnell says ‘good morning’. Continuity (aka Brad) is looking nice and relaxed. Follow David’s Badminton highs and lows here…

The first horse inspection is due to get underway at 4.30pm this afternoon in front of Badminton House and our journalists will be on site to bring you all the news from the trot-up as it happens via @horseandhound on twitter.

Horse & Hound’s reporting team will be bringing you all the news from Badminton as it happens on HorseandHound.co.uk throughout the week. Don’t miss our full Badminton form guide in the magazine on sale on Thursday (2 May), and our indepth report, packed with expert comments and analysis of all the action, will be on sale on Thursday 9 May.

