Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials might not be quite as important for us as it is for the top riders who’ll be tackling the four-star, but it’s still nice to know whether it’s going to be a wellies or suncream kind of year. Or if in true British fashion the conditions will go from Arctic to Egyptian within a matter of hours, and we’ll need to pack everything we own…

Wednesday 1 May: Mitsubishi Motors Cup and five-star trot-up

10am

Weather: light rain and light winds

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 20%

Wind speed: 5mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud and light winds

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 14%

Wind speed: 6mph

7pm

Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 12%

Wind speed: 8mph

Thursday 2 May: dressage day one

10am

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 10°C

Chance of rain: 3%

Wind speed: 8mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 13°C

Chance of rain: 10%

Wind speed: 5mph

7pm

Weather: light rain showers and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 32%

Wind speed: 11mph

Friday 3 May: dressage day two

10am

Weather: light cloud and light winds

Temperature: 10°C

Chance of rain: 3%

Wind speed: 7mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 5%

Wind speed: 9mph

7pm

Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 6%

Wind speed: 10mph



Saturday 4 May: cross-country day

10am

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 7°C

Chance of rain: 3%

Wind speed: 11mph

1pm

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 12mph

7pm

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 9°C

Chance of rain: 3%

Wind speed: 10mph

Sunday 5 May: showjumping day

10am

Weather: sunny intervals and light winds

Temperature: 7°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 7mph

1pm

Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 2%

Wind speed: 8mph

7pm

Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze

Temperature: 11°C

Chance of rain: 3%

Wind speed: 9mph



Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.

Full Badminton form guide in the issue of Horse & Hound magazine on sale on Thursday (dated 2 May).