Getting our head around the weather forecast for this week’s Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials might not be quite as important for us as it is for the top riders who’ll be tackling the four-star, but it’s still nice to know whether it’s going to be a wellies or suncream kind of year. Or if in true British fashion the conditions will go from Arctic to Egyptian within a matter of hours, and we’ll need to pack everything we own…
Wednesday 1 May: Mitsubishi Motors Cup and five-star trot-up
10am
Weather: light rain and light winds
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 20%
Wind speed: 5mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud and light winds
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 14%
Wind speed: 6mph
7pm
Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 12%
Wind speed: 8mph
Thursday 2 May: dressage day one
10am
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 10°C
Chance of rain: 3%
Wind speed: 8mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 13°C
Chance of rain: 10%
Wind speed: 5mph
7pm
Weather: light rain showers and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 32%
Wind speed: 11mph
Friday 3 May: dressage day two
10am
Weather: light cloud and light winds
Temperature: 10°C
Chance of rain: 3%
Wind speed: 7mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 12°C
Chance of rain: 5%
Wind speed: 9mph
7pm
Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 6%
Wind speed: 10mph
Saturday 4 May: cross-country day
10am
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 7°C
Chance of rain: 3%
Wind speed: 11mph
1pm
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 12mph
7pm
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 9°C
Chance of rain: 3%
Wind speed: 10mph
Sunday 5 May: showjumping day
10am
Weather: sunny intervals and light winds
Temperature: 7°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 7mph
1pm
Weather: light cloud and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 2%
Wind speed: 8mph
7pm
Weather: sunny intervals and a gentle breeze
Temperature: 11°C
Chance of rain: 3%
Wind speed: 9mph
Weather data from BBC weather. Information correct at the time of publication.
