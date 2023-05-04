Check out the full Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course for the cross-country phase of the 2022 BE90 competition, held on Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 May.
This course, designed by James Willis, has been described by former five-star eventer Paul Tapner as “a proper test” – what do you make of it?
Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course, BE90
Fence 1: BE Log Pile
Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Table
Fence 3: KBIS Wall
Fence 4: Voltaire Design Brush
Fence 5: British Horse Foundation Trakehner
Fence 6: Badminton Beam
Fence 7abc: Voltaire Design Hollow
Fence 8ab: Lightsource bp Solar Farm
Fence 9: Bedmax Ditch Brush
Fence 10: Equireel Log Trunk
Fence 11ab: Air Ambulances UK Brush
Fence 12: Spillers Open Oxer
Fence 13: Brewers Drays
Fence 14 and 15: World Horse Welfare Stables
Fence 16ab: Bloomfields Horseboxes Gates
Fence 17: CrossCountry App Table
Fence 18abc: Voltaire Design Lake
Fence 19: Voltaire Design Saddle
Fence 20: Retraining Of Racehorses Brush
Fence 21ab: Mars Equestrian Tree Trunks
Fence 22: Voltaire Design Horseshoe
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials
If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials five-star action live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, then you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the five-star action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s five-star action later. This service does not include coverage of the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships.
