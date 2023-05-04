{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘A proper test’: see all the fully dressed fences on Badminton’s grassroots championships BE90 cross-country course

    • Check out the full Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course for the cross-country phase of the 2022 BE90 competition, held on Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 May.

    This course, designed by James Willis, has been described by former five-star eventer Paul Tapner as “a proper test” – what do you make of it?

    Voltaire Design Badminton Grassroots Championships course, BE90

    Fence 1: BE Log Pile

    Fence 2: Tuckwell’s Table

    Fence 3: KBIS Wall

    Fence 4: Voltaire Design Brush

    Fence 5: British Horse Foundation Trakehner

    Fence 6: Badminton Beam

    Fence 7abc: Voltaire Design Hollow

    Fence 8ab: Lightsource bp Solar Farm

    Fence 9: Bedmax Ditch Brush

    Fence 10: Equireel Log Trunk

    Fence 11ab: Air Ambulances UK Brush

    Fence 12: Spillers Open Oxer

    Fence 13: Brewers Drays

    Fence 14 and 15: World Horse Welfare Stables

    Fence 16ab: Bloomfields Horseboxes Gates

    Fence 17: CrossCountry App Table

    Fence 18abc: Voltaire Design Lake

    Fence 19: Voltaire Design Saddle

    Fence 20: Retraining Of Racehorses Brush

    Fence 21ab: Mars Equestrian Tree Trunks

    Fence 22: Voltaire Design Horseshoe

    How to watch Badminton Horse Trials

    If you are interested in watching Badminton Horse Trials five-star action live from the comfort of your home, wherever you are in the world, then you will need to subscribe to Badminton TV. To sign up, visit watch.badminton-horse.tv – click the “Sign Up” link in the top right corner of your screen, then follow the instructions. An annual subscription to Badminton TV costs £19.99 and gives you 365 days of access to all of the content in the Badminton TV library, the ability to watch the five-star action live, and the option to replay all of this year’s five-star action later. This service does not include coverage of the Voltaire Design Grassroots Championships.

