TBT to autumn hunting 2016: misty mornings, tiny tots and golden leaves

As coronavirus has changed things slightly for hunting this year, we thought we would throw it back to 2016 to indulge in some wonderful photos of incredible autumn hunting mornings. The painfully early starts are worth it when you’re following hounds at the most magical time of the day...



N.B All information provided was correct at original time of publishing in October 2016

Image credit: Lee Roberts This is an image 1 of 11 Woodland Pytchley Hunt Lee Roberts' four-year-old son is out for the first time on his pony Drummer, riding with huntsman George Whittaker and whipper-in Kate Pegrum







Image credit: Mark Rendall This is an image 2 of 11 East Essex Huntsman Gary Thorpe arrives at a meet with the East Essex hounds







This is an image 3 of 11 Tanatside Hunt Alice Goffin's three-year-old daughter Isabelle enjoys a day with the Tanatside on her pony Kipper







Image credit: Emma Buckley This is an image 4 of 11 County Limerick Hunt These two greys enjoy looking out over the County Limerick country on a misty morning







Image credit: Chris Noblett This is an image 5 of 11 Holcombe Hunt Eventer Nath Connolly enjoys his first ever day hunting with the Holcombe







Image credit: www.brypyephotography.zenfolio.com This is an image 6 of 11 Badsworth & Bramham Moor Hunt A young amateur whipper-in during a morning with the Badsworth & Bramham Moor







This is an image 7 of 11 Warwickshire Hunt Three-year-old Albert Spencer enjoys heading out with the Warwickshire on his pony Bluey







Image credit: Snapped by Sarah Photography This is an image 8 of 11 Vale of Lune A great image of Miles Kenyon being greeted by Vale of Lune Magnet while riding a very tolerant Puzzle during a parade of the Vale of Lune Harriers at Lancashire Game & Country Festival







This is an image 9 of 11 Fernie Hunt Thanks to Melanie Sheldon for sending in this image after her first morning autumn hunting on Echo. She is pictured with Polly Hales on Kayden, Steph Britain on Sam and Natasha Fura riding Russet.







Image credit: Aoife Doyle This is an image 10 of 11 Island Foxhounds Patrick Murphy admires the view while out with the Island Foxhounds, Wexford







Image credit: Judith Wakley This is an image 11 of 11 Taunton Vale Foxhounds The Taunton Vale on a misty early morning







