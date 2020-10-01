{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
#TBT to autumn hunting 2016: misty mornings, tiny tots and golden leaves

Horse & Hound

As coronavirus has changed things slightly for hunting this year, we thought we would throw it back to 2016 to indulge in some wonderful photos of incredible autumn hunting mornings. The painfully early starts are worth it when you’re following hounds at the most magical time of the day...

N.B All information provided was correct at original time of publishing in October 2016

Image credit: Lee Roberts
Woodland Pytchley Hunt

Lee Roberts' four-year-old son is out for the first time on his pony Drummer, riding with huntsman George Whittaker and whipper-in Kate Pegrum

Image credit: Mark Rendall
East Essex

Huntsman Gary Thorpe arrives at a meet with the East Essex hounds

Tanatside Hunt

Alice Goffin's three-year-old daughter Isabelle enjoys a day with the Tanatside on her pony Kipper

Image credit: Emma Buckley
County Limerick Hunt

These two greys enjoy looking out over the County Limerick country on a misty morning

Image credit: Chris Noblett
Holcombe Hunt

Eventer Nath Connolly enjoys his first ever day hunting with the Holcombe

Image credit: www.brypyephotography.zenfolio.com
Badsworth & Bramham Moor Hunt

A young amateur whipper-in during a morning with the Badsworth & Bramham Moor

Warwickshire Hunt

Three-year-old Albert Spencer enjoys heading out with the Warwickshire on his pony Bluey

Image credit: Snapped by Sarah Photography
Vale of Lune

A great image of Miles Kenyon being greeted by Vale of Lune Magnet while riding a very tolerant Puzzle during a parade of the Vale of Lune Harriers at Lancashire Game & Country Festival

Fernie Hunt

Thanks to Melanie Sheldon for sending in this image after her first morning autumn hunting on Echo. She is pictured with Polly Hales on Kayden, Steph Britain on Sam and Natasha Fura riding Russet.

Image credit: Aoife Doyle
Island Foxhounds

Patrick Murphy admires the view while out with the Island Foxhounds, Wexford

Image credit: Judith Wakley
Taunton Vale Foxhounds

The Taunton Vale on a misty early morning

