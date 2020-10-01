TBT to autumn hunting 2016: misty mornings, tiny tots and golden leaves

As coronavirus has changed things slightly for hunting this year, we thought we would throw it back to 2016 to indulge in some wonderful photos of incredible autumn hunting mornings. The painfully early starts are worth it when you’re following hounds at the most magical time of the day...
N.B All information provided was correct at original time of publishing in October 2016
Woodland Pytchley Hunt
Lee Roberts' four-year-old son is out for the first time on his pony Drummer, riding with huntsman George Whittaker and whipper-in Kate Pegrum
East Essex
Huntsman Gary Thorpe arrives at a meet with the East Essex hounds
Tanatside Hunt
Alice Goffin's three-year-old daughter Isabelle enjoys a day with the Tanatside on her pony Kipper
County Limerick Hunt
These two greys enjoy looking out over the County Limerick country on a misty morning
Holcombe Hunt
Eventer Nath Connolly enjoys his first ever day hunting with the Holcombe
Badsworth & Bramham Moor Hunt
A young amateur whipper-in during a morning with the Badsworth & Bramham Moor
Warwickshire Hunt
Three-year-old Albert Spencer enjoys heading out with the Warwickshire on his pony Bluey
Vale of Lune
A great image of Miles Kenyon being greeted by Vale of Lune Magnet while riding a very tolerant Puzzle during a parade of the Vale of Lune Harriers at Lancashire Game & Country Festival
Fernie Hunt
Thanks to Melanie Sheldon for sending in this image after her first morning autumn hunting on Echo. She is pictured with Polly Hales on Kayden, Steph Britain on Sam and Natasha Fura riding Russet.
Island Foxhounds
Patrick Murphy admires the view while out with the Island Foxhounds, Wexford
Taunton Vale Foxhounds
The Taunton Vale on a misty early morning