Three five-star winners, a medallist and an unusual mare: 17 top horses have fun in the sun at Aston-le-Walls elite event

    • The advanced sections at Aston-le-Walls on 31 March oozed quality as five-star and championship horses came out to play in the sun.

    Let’s have a look at the superstars who were competing…

    Aston le walls elite event

    Harry Meade pilots Mandy Gray’s Superstition.

    Harry continues his comeback after his serious head injury last autumn as he rides Superstition, with whom he won a four-star long at Strzegom in 2019.

    Aston le walls elite event

    Laura Collett riding Mr Bass, owned by Nick How, Keith Scott and Laura herself.

    Mr Bass was second at Luhmühlen Horse Trials five-star in 2018 and has won three times at four-star short level.

    Aston le walls elite event

    Matthew Heath and The Lion, who belongs to Emma Clarke, Clare Davis and his rider.

    This pair have completed Burghley Horse Trials four times and Badminton Horse Trials once and The Lion is now a grand old campaigner at 19.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Hector Payne on Dynasty, owned by Jeremy and Judith Skinner and David and Margie Hall.

    This pair have been 11th in the under-25s at Bramham Horse Trials and completed the cross-country at two five-stars.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Tim Price on Xavier Faer, who belongs to his breeder Trisha Rickards, Nigella Hall and Tim.

    Xavier Faer, who has been third at five-star twice, is one of the horses Tim has on the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 entries list.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Sarah Bullimore riding Reve Du Rouet, owned by Chris and Sue Gillespie and Sarah’s husband Brett.

    Reve Du Rouet has completed 11 five-stars, finishing fourth at Burghley twice and second at Pau Horse Trials.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Tina Cook with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s Billy The Red.

    Billy The Red is a European team gold and silver medallist and also finished ninth individually at the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Nicky Hill on her own MGH Bingo Boy.

    This pair were 18th on their Badminton debut in 2019.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Piggy March on Trevor Dickens’ Vanir Kamira.

    This pair won Badminton in 2019 and have been second at Burghley twice.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Yasmin Ingham on Janette Chinn and Sue Davies’ Banzai Du Loir.

    Banzai Du Loir was the eight- and nine-year-old champion at Burnham Market Horse Trials last autumn.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Pippa Funnell pilots Jonathan and Jane Clarke’s MGH Grafton Street.

    This combination won Burghley in 2019.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Kevin McNab riding Scuderia 1918’s Scuderia 1918 Don Quidam.

    Kevin and Scuderia 1918 were seventh at Pau in 2019 and second in the CCI4*-S at Burnham Market last autumn. They head to Kentucky later this month.

    Austin O’Connor on his own and The Salty Syndicate’s Colorado Blue.

    This horse was third in a CCI4*-S at Little Downham last autumn and is on Ireland’s Tokyo long list.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Mollie Summerland riding her own Charly Van Ter Heiden

    Mollie and Charly were 10th at Pau on their five-star debut last year.

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Piggy March on John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Inocent.

    This pair were the runners-up at Pau last year.

    And just for fun…

    Aston-le-Walls elite event

    Louise Harwood on Anna Mason’s The Dumb Blonde.

    We love this mare, who definitely breaks the mould for what an advanced horse normally looks like.

    Pictures by Peter Nixon

