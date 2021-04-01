Three five-star winners, a medallist and an unusual mare: 17 top horses have fun in the sun at Aston-le-Walls elite event





The advanced sections at Aston-le-Walls on 31 March oozed quality as five-star and championship horses came out to play in the sun.

Let’s have a look at the superstars who were competing…

Harry continues his comeback after his serious head injury last autumn as he rides Superstition, with whom he won a four-star long at Strzegom in 2019.

Mr Bass was second at Luhmühlen Horse Trials five-star in 2018 and has won three times at four-star short level.

This pair have completed Burghley Horse Trials four times and Badminton Horse Trials once and The Lion is now a grand old campaigner at 19.

This pair have been 11th in the under-25s at Bramham Horse Trials and completed the cross-country at two five-stars.

Xavier Faer, who has been third at five-star twice, is one of the horses Tim has on the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event 2021 entries list.

Reve Du Rouet has completed 11 five-stars, finishing fourth at Burghley twice and second at Pau Horse Trials.

Billy The Red is a European team gold and silver medallist and also finished ninth individually at the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

This pair were 18th on their Badminton debut in 2019.

This pair won Badminton in 2019 and have been second at Burghley twice.

Banzai Du Loir was the eight- and nine-year-old champion at Burnham Market Horse Trials last autumn.

This combination won Burghley in 2019.

Kevin and Scuderia 1918 were seventh at Pau in 2019 and second in the CCI4*-S at Burnham Market last autumn. They head to Kentucky later this month.

This horse was third in a CCI4*-S at Little Downham last autumn and is on Ireland’s Tokyo long list.

Mollie and Charly were 10th at Pau on their five-star debut last year.

This pair were the runners-up at Pau last year.

And just for fun…

We love this mare, who definitely breaks the mould for what an advanced horse normally looks like.

Pictures by Peter Nixon

