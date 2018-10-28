Horse jumps picnic table and 10 other stunning photos of military horses in all their glory

Each year, the Army holds a photographic competition, giving keen amateur photographers, whether they are civilians, in the Navy, Royal Air Force or Army, the chance to showcase their prowess behind a camera.

The traditional categories are open to all regular Army and Army reserve personnel and cadets of the Combined Cadet Force (CCF), Army Cadet Force (ACF), University Officer Training Corps (Army) and Ministry of Defence (MoD) civilians who work directly for the Army.

This gives photographers the chance to capture life on front lines and in training areas around the world, including those involving military horses, and the winners of the 2018 competition were recently revealed.

Household Cavalry Soldier, Lance Corporal of Horse (LCoH), Adam Blackmore-Heal is more used to being part of the ceremonial parades in London. However he turned this to his advantage as he took several photos for the amateur categories of the competition.

Using this to his advantage, Adam scooped first place in the sports category. His stunning photo shows a military horse and rider leaping over a table, titled ‘Making an Entrance’, which is pictured below.

Other photos included a selection from The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery on ceremonial duties and behind the scenes in London, in addition to military mascots and a super equine portrait from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Here are a few of the equine-related images that were submitted into this year’s running of the competition…

Andrew Williams — ‘Mascot Meeting’

LCoH Adam Blackmore Heal — ‘Prepare to Dismount’

Sgt Donald Todd (RLC)

Sgt Philip Carr — ‘Soverign Shadow’

Photographer: Corporal Stephen Harvey/MoD Crown

Sgt Donald C Todd RLC — ‘Royal Wedding’

SSgt Rupert Frere —‘King’s Horses’

Sgt Paul Randall — ‘Chomping at the bit’

SSgt Rupert Frere —‘King’s Horses 2’

SSgt Rupert Frere —‘King’s Horses 3’

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday