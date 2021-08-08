Check out this charming nine-acre property with three stables and an arena…





Set near the River Conwy and the Bodnant Estate, at the foothills of Snowdonia, Angel Fields at Ty Capel is located five miles from the town of Llanrwst with Conwy Town eight miles away. The nearby A470 links the A5 to the A55, the latter of which is less than eight miles away. There are railway stations at nearby Llanrwst and Tal-y-cafn, linking Llandudno Junction to Betws-y-Coed and onward into Snowdonia and Chester.

Local equestrian centres include Penrhyd Hall, which is just 3.5 miles from your door (nine minutes), Marian Bach Equestrian Centre, which is 45 minutes away (28 miles) and Kelsall Equestrian Centre, which is one-hour 15 minutes away (60 miles).

Bodrwnsiwn Veterinary Practice, Bangor Equine (36 minutes) will be on hand for any veterinary needs and if you like your hunting, head out with the Flint and Denbigh.

This set-up is on the market with Jackson Property with price tag of £950,000. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities at Angel Fields include a smart L-shaped timber building, containing three stables, tack and extra storerooms. There are lean-to buildings off the principal stables, used for shelters.

Nearby the stables is a 25x45m arena with a sand and fibre surface. The land totals around 9.51 acres.

The property itself is brick-built under a slate roof, which has been refurbished to a high standard. The accommodation is laid out over three floors, which takes advantage of the views surrounding the property. The entrance porch leads into a large, stoned hallway with principal staircase and galleried landing above.

Off the hallway is a living room with feature fireplace, leading to a study. A utility is also off the hallway along with a double bedroom with patio doors leading outside. There is another bedroom and a shower room on the ground floor.

The first floor comprises a galleried landing with double doors leading into a living room with vaulted ceiling. The living room has a wood burner and double doors leading onto a decked balcony.

The main kitchen is open plan from the living room with integrated appliances and breakfast bar.

This floor also has a double bedroom with family bathroom.

The second floor comprises a landing area with two bedrooms leading off it, one with a shower en-suite. Adjacent to the property is a stone-built cottage, which has a garden courtyard area to the front of the property, with hot-tub. Internally, there is an open plan kitchen/living area with shower room and WC. The first floor has a large double bedroom. The cottage is currently used as a holiday let.

