{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

An unlikely close friendship and 13 other great bits of social media this week

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

    • Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Aachen highlights to a remarkable recovery, we saw it all on social media.

    Which is your favourite post?

    Equestrian social media posts of the week

    Beautifully done

    No scope, no hope

    Scroll across for this absolutely belter

    Strap yourself in for a ride around Aachen’s cross-country course

    Friends

    Donkeys rule in the New Forest

    This is what it’s like to be in an Aachen prize-giving

    Flying

    What a sight

    What a lovely jumper this Household Cavalry horse is

    Tack trolley smiles

    When your dad rides his first Coral Eclipse winner

    Happy retirement to German dressage superstar Bella Rose

    But our favourite social media post this week is…

    Remember the wonderful eventing stallion Upsilon being seriously ill with a suspected mutation of the herpes virus, which severely affected his neuro-motor system and almost killed him? Well, look at him now!

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...