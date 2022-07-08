An unlikely close friendship and 13 other great bits of social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Aachen highlights to a remarkable recovery, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Beautifully done

No scope, no hope

Scroll across for this absolutely belter

Strap yourself in for a ride around Aachen’s cross-country course

Friends

Donkeys rule in the New Forest

This is what it’s like to be in an Aachen prize-giving

Flying

What a sight

What a lovely jumper this Household Cavalry horse is

Tack trolley smiles

When your dad rides his first Coral Eclipse winner

Happy retirement to German dressage superstar Bella Rose

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Remember the wonderful eventing stallion Upsilon being seriously ill with a suspected mutation of the herpes virus, which severely affected his neuro-motor system and almost killed him? Well, look at him now!

