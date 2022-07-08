An unlikely close friendship and 13 other great bits of social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some Aachen highlights to a remarkable recovery, we saw it all on social media.
Which is your favourite post?
Equestrian social media posts of the week
Beautifully done
No scope, no hope
Scroll across for this absolutely belter
Strap yourself in for a ride around Aachen’s cross-country course
Friends
Donkeys rule in the New Forest
This is what it’s like to be in an Aachen prize-giving
Flying
What a sight
What a lovely jumper this Household Cavalry horse is
Tack trolley smiles
When your dad rides his first Coral Eclipse winner
Happy retirement to German dressage superstar Bella Rose
But our favourite social media post this week is…
Remember the wonderful eventing stallion Upsilon being seriously ill with a suspected mutation of the herpes virus, which severely affected his neuro-motor system and almost killed him? Well, look at him now!
