A tear-jerking victory and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week, including an unfortunate moment during an auction to an amazing moment from the Horse of the Year Show.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Stunning autumn mornings

Miami is a pretty incredible place to showjumping

Oops

Dreams can come true

Well sat!

Travel with Oliver Townend’s Maryland five-star mount As Is to the US

But our favourite social media post this week is…



What an amazing moment at this year’s Horse of the Year Show, when Katie Jerram-Hunnable won the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse Championship aboard First Receiver, who is owned by the late Her Majesty The Queen

You might also be interested in:

FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.