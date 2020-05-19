A country home with guest house, swimming pool, outdoor school and 13 loose boxes…

How would you make use of this exclusive detached country and equestrian residence, set in just under eight acres?

Forest Gate Lodge is situated in a rural position close to open countryside in close proximty to Fairwarp village, on the edge of the Ashdown Forest. The area is considered one of the most desirable locations within Sussex.

The Royal spa town of Tunbridge Wells is is approximately 13 miles drive away and offers railway links to London Bridge and Charing Cross.

If you want to show, sign up to BSPS Area 14 for a range of fixtures once the season gets underway.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Crockstead EC (7 miles), Sussex EC (28 miles) and Homelands Equestrian (24 miles).

Established show venue Golden Cross Equestrian Centre is just a 20 minute drive from your front door.



Head out with the Crawley and Horsham if you like to hunt or you can be on the cross-country course at Coombelands Equestrian in just under an hour (34 miles). Laughton Equine Clinic is also just 11 miles away.

Offered for sale by Equus Country and Equestrian, you can make this your home if you are willing to fork out just a shade under £2m (£1.995m). Put your wellies on and come for a look around…

The main feature of the eight acre property is the equestrian complex with facilities which would suit the needs of a competitive rider seeking a well-located south east base.

There are several farm buildings, plenty of parking for horseboxes and trailers, as well as fantastic off-road riding on Ashdown Forest (by permit).

There is an American barn comprising 10 loose boxes, a wash down area and feed room. There are three additional stables as well as storage barns which could be converted for further stabling if required.

As well as a 30x50m outdoor school there is a five-bay horse walker.

The detached home boasts four reception rooms and six bedrooms, plus a large self-contained detached annexe with four bedrooms.

The master bedroom is dual aspect with a spacious dressing room leading through to an en suite bathroom.

The property is secluded within landscaped grounds which include a built swimming pool area.

