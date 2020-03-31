A beautiful barn conversion with countryside views, all-weather arena, seven stables and just over 10 acres…

A cosy barn conversation with dreamy equestrian facilities located in Bicester, Oxfordshire, is on the market for a guide price of £1.25m, but do you think it’s worth a punt?

The Old Byre is located in an enviable position on the edge of the small village of Stratton Audley with views over the surrounding countryside. The property sits in a semi-rural position but has good commuter links to London and Oxford.

Bicester is the nearest town and the M40 is within easy reach, offering road access to London, M25, Oxford and Birmingham.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Huntersfield (32 miles), Overdale (36 miles) and Checkendon (37 miles).

You are also just a stones throw away (16 miles) from Cherwell Competition Centre.

Cross-country courses in your area include those on offer at Swalcliffe Park Equestrian (20 miles) and Lyford Stud (29 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Kimblewick Hunt and if you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 15A.

You will also be just 25 minutes (15 miles) from the experts at Buckingham Equine Vets.

If you’re in the market for a new horsey home, the get in touch with the agents at Fine & Country.

Let’s take a look around…

Welcome to the Old Byre. There is exactly 10.9 acres of land which includes gardens, well-fenced paddocks perfect for housing livestock or horses and an outdoor school with all-weather surface.

There are seven stables in an Amercian barn which also boasts a tack room and a W.C.

The looseboxes are spacious and roomy providing plenty of space for your horses.

There is also an abundance of storage space for small vehicles, rugs and haylage…

Your new home is a detached barn conversion. The kitchen is the hub of the house. It has been refurbished and finished to a high specification and is fitted with a range of cream units and integrated appliances.

There are six bedrooms in total. Many original features — such as exposed beams and vaulted ceilings — have been retained.

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.