Are you a tall rider? Here are 9 things that will sound familiar

OK, so we’ve only limited sympathy for the more Amazonian amongst us, who can hop onto a 17hh horse as easily as stepping on a mounting block, and always look the part in long riding boots. But, we concede, they do have a few problems of their own to contend with…

1. If you ride short you run the risk of kneeing yourself in the chin — well, nearly. Your knees are so far forward that they are hanging over the front of the knee rolls, which neatly leads us to…

2. Say hello to expensive custom-made saddles that actually fit you and your horse. Off-the-peg saddles just don’t seem to do both. And while you’re saying hello, say goodbye to what’s left of your bank balance — for the next year while you pay that off…

3. Even on a 16hh, you look like a child that’s massively outgrown his or her first pony.

4. Only on a 17.2hh or 18hh horse do you actually look normal. Well, from a distance. Up close, you’re clearly a giant riding a huge mystical beast.

5. Feeding the huge mystical beast gets expensive, too. Turns out huge mystical beasts eat a lot of hay. An awful lot.

6. Everyone expects you to jump big, on your big horse, no matter how many times you point out that the scale of the jumps has nothing to do with your desire or ability to jump them. And that you prefer dressage anyway.

7. You’re always being asked to get the saddles down from the upper saddle racks. Having Mr Tickle arms is both a blessing and a curse.

8. On hacks, your short friends on their small horses can ride merrily under low-hanging branches and canter through overgrown woods. If you try that, you’re likely to find yourself hanging from a branch — or out cold.

Continued below…

8 struggles only short riders will understand From being on permanent lookout for the nearest mounting block, to having to wear kids’ clothes, here are some of

9. Women’s clothes are not always designed for the more Amazonian physique. Jods, jacket sleeves, boots — they’re often just that bit too short. Either it’s bespoke tailoring all the way or you find yourself venturing into the men’s department – either way it means paying over the odds for everything. No cheap ‘n’ cheerful breeches bought in the sale for you sadly.

Are you a taller than average rider? Let us know what challenges you face by emailing hhletters@ti-media.com with your name and nearest town for the chance to be featured in the letters page a future issue of Horse & Hound magazine…

Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on completely ad-free