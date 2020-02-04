9 novice show horses to have on your radar during 2020

As we eagerly anticipate the 2020 showing season H&H takes a look at a selection of stunning new faces to keep an eye out for in show rings across the country.

Which of these future novice stars will become the HOYS and RIHS winners of the future?

Don’t miss our round up of novice ponies to watch during 2020, coming very soon.

1. Hobcroft Matties Echo

The four-year-old pure-bred Irish Draught is set to make her debut this term. Owned by Lily Rymill-Smith, the class one mare was bought in November from the owner of her sire (Balinmore Irish Rebel). “She is a late starter but I am backing her as we speak,” says Lily. “What she lacks in experience she makes up for with a huge personality and she is picking up all three paces nicely. We are hoping to compete in some novice hunter classes this year with Royal Windsor most likely being our first big show.”

2. Bowlands Jasper

Kay and Chris Sinclair-James’ four-year-old novice show hunter will be produced by Team Reynolds for the 2020 show season. “My husband Chris saw Jasper on the computer screen over my shoulder from his armchair,” explains Kay. “We definitely weren’t looking but there was no hesitation and he bought him which is out of character as he is normally moaning at me for having too many horses!” Jasper is pure Irish Draught by Silver Jasper and out of Bowlands Royal Slipper. As a two- year-old he won at the Great Yorkshire and was champion at both IDHS (GB) breed shows including winning the prestigious Moorbennhall Youngstock Challenge championship.

3. Carrowgar Herald

Raine and Gary’s Harthern’s novice hunter by Herald III will be brought out in the four-year-old hunter classes this year under Freya Metters. Bred by Gina Heaps, George was purchased unbroken at last year’s Dublin Horse Show where he was crowned supreme young horse. “He has a lovely nature and we are very excited to get him out this year,” says Raine. “We hope to have him ready to compete at Royal Windsor.”

4. Rathnagrew Tom

Jodie English is set to bring out her five-year-old heavyweight show cob at novice level. “He was backed as a four-year-old and we hoped for a great novice season however during the the winter of 2018/2019 he sustained an injury which put him out of work for 5 month,” says Jodie. “We had pretty much written off the 2019 season but we made it to equifest where he was amateur supreme of show. He has been rested since and we are hoping to break into county level novice classes this year.”

5. Parkdene Royal Affair

William Hibbert is set for a busy 2020 season with his team of novices, which includes this 16hh non-native horse. Bred by John Cutts, the classy gelding is a previous winner of the the foal futurity at the CHAPS championship show.

6. Tuscany Take That

The 2019 HOYS Cuddy in-hand runner up will hit the small hack circuit with owner Bronte Hatton Ritchie. The gelding is the only UK-based horse by Australian sire Royalwood Boy Soprano. “I’m very proud to own such a horse,” says Bronte.

7. Fiddlers Elvis Green

The five-year-old show cob owned and ridden by Esther Lloyd-Jones was bought as a three-year-old from Sue Heath. “Sue has found many coloured stars including Chantilly Lace and Hello Dolly,” says Esther. “I’ve backed Elvis myself at home and we are completely home produced so we plan on doing Search For A Star with him this year. He was very much in the rough when Sue found him but when we saw him we fell straight in love.”

8. Bogbank Ben



The Cuddington stud will be taking on their first traditional coloured contender this season. “We are really excited to bring Ben out this season and take our first steps as a team into the coloured world,” said Mark Robert Reeves. “Ben is a lovely horse to deal with in all ways and he will be aimed at Royal International and HOYS qualifiers this year.”

9. Cosford Fine Affair

Taran Hanover owned the six-year-old hack — who is currently unshown — since he was a three-year-old. “We have given him lots of time to mature,” says Taran. “He’s a very elegant, old fashioned type of hack and our aim for him will be novice spring shows and possibly Windsor.” Freddie will be produced by Jayne Ross. “I think he’s very special so hopefully been worth the hard work and perseverance,” added Taran.

