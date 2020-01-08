Nine bright young riders who impressed in the show ring last season

As we gear up for the 2020 show season, get some serious inspiration from these nine talented junior jockeys who were victorious in the show ring last term…

1. Amy Tate

The eight-year-old Welsh section C Rivervalley Flash Jack topped the junior Mountain & Moorland ridden championship at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) with Amy at the helm.

2. Anna Crump

Anna and her own New Forest gelding won both junior and open ridden HOYS qualifications in September at Moreton-in-Marsh.

3. Lucy Jones

The Dales mare Nipna Flaming Katie was crowned junior M&M ridden champion at NPS Area 4, giving Lucy her first HOYS ticket.

4. Elizabeth Tarbatt

Elizabeth and the traditional coloured Geldys Pride netted the overall junior/intermediate rider of the year title at the CHAPS championships, before going on to stand supreme ridden at STARS.

5. Harry Edwards-Brady

122cm show hunter pony contender Gryngallt Page Too and Harry ended their 2019 season with a win at HOYS.



6. Anna Tuer

Cath Blakeborough’s 11-year-old gelding was crowned junior coloured champion at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS).



7. Charlotte Tuck

Charlotte and the seven-year-old mare Reevesgate Royal Occasion were also RIHS winners, adding this victory to their HOYS win at Three Counties.

8. India Till

India had a tremendous 2019 season with the 138cm show pony Drakemyre Puttin On The Ritz who was supreme pony at the RIHS and also won at HOYS.

9. Maddie Boswell

Katie Goulding’s Connemara gelding White Diamond picked up a HOYS ticket later in the season after standing second and section champion at Midland Counties.

