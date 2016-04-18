10 competition and training opportunities you need to grab this week

If you’re looking for somewhere to compete or train with your horse this week no matter which corner of the country you’re in, here are some dates you need to put in your diary and enter online via Equo Events

Have a go at affiliated dressage

Venue: Laughton Manor Equestrian Centre, Sleaford

Type of event: British Dressage have a go day

Date: 20 April

Details: If you are interested in dressage our have a go day will give you an insight into what we do and give you acess to top trainers and judges

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Practice cross-country in Devon

Venue: Centyfield Eventing and Dressage Academy, Exeter

Type of event: Cross-country schooling

Date: 20 April

Details: Boost your confidence cross-country. Suitable for all levels. Stay in our “starter” field of baby jumps or try out our bigger tracks including a new water jump. All under supervision of expert instructors Barry and Sarah Mawdsley. Course open between 4pm and 7pm.

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Go jumping in West Sussex

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Type of event: British Showjumping

Date: 21 April

Details: Classes from British Novice to 1.35m open plus a clear round at 8am at 90cm

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Fun evening jumping in Derbyshire

Venue: Speetley EC, Chesterfield

Type of event: Evening unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 22 April

Details: Classes include 60cm, 70cm and 80cm

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Get your jumping hat on in the north

Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley

Type of event: British Showjumping

Date: 23 April

Details: Classes from 1.10m top score to 1.50m area trial

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Have a go at two disciplines in Surrey

Venue: Littleton Manor Equestrian, Reigate

Type of event: Combined training and clear round showjumping

Date: 23 April

Details: Classes include BD intro and 70cm jumping, BE95 and 80cm jumping, BE95 and 90cm jumping and BE106 and 1m showjumping. Weather permitting, all dressage tests and warm-up will be on grass

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Try your hand at JumpCross in the East Midlands

Venue: JumpCross HQ, Peterborough

Type of event: JumpCross

Date: 23 April

Details: Classes from 2’0″ to 3’3″. JumpCross is a cross-country length course of showjumps held in a cross-country setting, including ditches and water

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Jump a Derby course at Hickstead

Venue: All England Jumping Club, Hickstead, West Sussex

Type of event: Dunston Hunt Club hunter and eventer trials

Date: 24 April

Details: Classes from 60cm to 90cm. The course consists of one timed round of showjumping, including all derby obstacles including, steps, banks, walls and water trays. The fastest clear round wins.

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Go hunter trialling (in an arena) in Wales

Venue: Talygarn Equestrian Centre, Pont-y-Clun

Type of event: Arena hunter trials

Date: 24 April

Details: Classes from 1’6″ to 2’9″ on an all-weather arena

Visit: Enter now with Equo

Get your eventing gear on in Suffolk

Venue: Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, Woodbridge

Type of event: Unaffiliated one-day event

Date: 24 April

Details: Classes from 60cm to 1.10m

Visit: Enter now with Equo