10 competition and training opportunities you need to grab this week

If you’re looking for somewhere to compete or train with your horse this week no matter which corner of the country you’re in, here are some dates you need to put in your diary and enter online via Equo Events
Have a go at affiliated dressage
Venue: Laughton Manor Equestrian Centre, Sleaford
Type of event: British Dressage have a go day
Date: 20 April
Details: If you are interested in dressage our have a go day will give you an insight into what we do and give you acess to top trainers and judges
Practice cross-country in Devon
Venue: Centyfield Eventing and Dressage Academy, Exeter
Type of event: Cross-country schooling
Date: 20 April
Details: Boost your confidence cross-country. Suitable for all levels. Stay in our “starter” field of baby jumps or try out our bigger tracks including a new water jump. All under supervision of expert instructors Barry and Sarah Mawdsley. Course open between 4pm and 7pm.
Go jumping in West Sussex
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Type of event: British Showjumping
Date: 21 April
Details: Classes from British Novice to 1.35m open plus a clear round at 8am at 90cm
Fun evening jumping in Derbyshire
Venue: Speetley EC, Chesterfield
Type of event: Evening unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 22 April
Details: Classes include 60cm, 70cm and 80cm
Get your jumping hat on in the north
Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley
Type of event: British Showjumping
Date: 23 April
Details: Classes from 1.10m top score to 1.50m area trial
Have a go at two disciplines in Surrey
Venue: Littleton Manor Equestrian, Reigate
Type of event: Combined training and clear round showjumping
Date: 23 April
Details: Classes include BD intro and 70cm jumping, BE95 and 80cm jumping, BE95 and 90cm jumping and BE106 and 1m showjumping. Weather permitting, all dressage tests and warm-up will be on grass
Try your hand at JumpCross in the East Midlands
Venue: JumpCross HQ, Peterborough
Type of event: JumpCross
Date: 23 April
Details: Classes from 2’0″ to 3’3″. JumpCross is a cross-country length course of showjumps held in a cross-country setting, including ditches and water
Jump a Derby course at Hickstead
Venue: All England Jumping Club, Hickstead, West Sussex
Type of event: Dunston Hunt Club hunter and eventer trials
Date: 24 April
Details: Classes from 60cm to 90cm. The course consists of one timed round of showjumping, including all derby obstacles including, steps, banks, walls and water trays. The fastest clear round wins.
Go hunter trialling (in an arena) in Wales
Venue: Talygarn Equestrian Centre, Pont-y-Clun
Type of event: Arena hunter trials
Date: 24 April
Details: Classes from 1’6″ to 2’9″ on an all-weather arena
Get your eventing gear on in Suffolk
Venue: Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, Woodbridge
Type of event: Unaffiliated one-day event
Date: 24 April
Details: Classes from 60cm to 1.10m
